Covid: Do these 5 breathing exercises daily to make lungs strong

Millions of people are getting infected amidst the worsening condition of Covid. Thousands of people are losing their lives. People are suffering from breathlessness and there are long queues for oxygen in hospitals. One of the major symptoms of Covid is the dropping level of oxygen. While the health and medical experts are trying their best to handle the situation, you can also help them by making your lungs strong. It has become very important to build good immunity and to strengthen your lungs at this time.

Between 60 and 65 percent of the patients are suffering from difficulty in breathing due to the new strain of Coronavirus. Their oxygen level decreases rapidly. Within 2 to 3 days it reaches below 80 and in such a situation, oxygen is needed immediately. If oxygen is not available during this period, the situation becomes very serious. This is the reason that you should make breathing exercises a part of your daily routine.

According to Swami Ramdev, through these pranayamas you can keep your lungs strong and can also protect yourself from many fatal diseases like covid, asthma and others.

Bhastrika Pranayama

This pranayama is done in 3 ways. First, breathe in 5 seconds and exhale in 5 seconds. The second method is to breathe in two and a half seconds and release in two and a half seconds. Third, breathe fast and exhale fast. Do this pranayama continuously for 5 minutes. Performing this pranayama daily is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus and lung problems.

Anulom Vilom

First, sit comfortably and close your eyes. Keep in mind that in this posture your spine should be straight. Now keep the left hand in the knowledge pose on the left knee. After this, put the smallest finger of the right hand on the left nostril and your thumb on the right nostril. After this, fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now take a breath through the left nostril and close it with the smallest finger. Immediately remove the thumb from the right nostril and exhale. Now breathe through the right nostril and close it with the thumb. Exhale from the left nostril. Do the same at least 5 times.

By doing this asana, all skin-related problems remain at bay. Also, it helps purifying the lungs and makes them stronger It also regulates the proper flow of blood in the body and helps to keep the digestive system healthy.

Bhramari Pranayama

To perform this pranayama, first sit in the state of Sukhasana or Padmasana. Now take a deep breath. Keep your fingers in the front with 3 fingers of each hand closing the eyes. The ears should be closed using the thumbs. Chant 'Om' alongside. This pranayama must be done 3-21 times. By doing this asana, the mind will remain calm along with relieving stress.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

To perform Kapalabhati, first sit down in Sukhasana and close your eyes. Now take deep breaths from both the nostrils inwards. Now release the breath. Keep in mind that the air has to be exhaled forcefully and taken in slowly. Do it at least 20 times in this way.

People with hypertension, asthma, anemia, BP, heart blockage should do this asana in 2 seconds each time.

Ujjayi Pranayama

Take a deep breath and try to hold it in for as long as you can. After this, close the right nostril and exhale from the left nostril. By doing this asana, you will be able to keep your lungs healthy and the oxygen level in control. Along with this, the mind remains calm.

Nadi Shuddhi Pranayama

This pranayama is also like anulom -vilom but you can hold the breath for a little while in this asana. Then exhale the air from the right nostril and inhale with the left nostril. This leads to a more amount of oxygen inside the body.