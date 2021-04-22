Image Source : FACEBOOK COVID-19: Can inhaling camphor, clove, eucalyptus oil increase blood oxygen level? Here's the truth

The coronavirus cases in India are rapidly increasing day by day. The second wave of Covid-19 is even more dangerous and more infectious. Despite vaccination, corona cases continue to grow rapidly. In such a situation, different kinds of pictures and videos related to this deadly virus are being circulated on various social media platforms. Some of these provide information related to the treatment or prevention of the disease. But most of them are fake or unproven medical products and methods that claim to diagnose, prevent or cure COVID-19.

One such viral post that has taken over the internet is that inhaling a combination of camphor, cloves (laung), carrom seeds (ajwain) and a few drops of eucalyptus oil can help in increasing oxygen levels in the body. It was also said that this potli is also given to tourists in Ladakh when oxygen levels are low. Many ambulances are also keeping these too.

The same message was also shared in Gujarati and was shared widely on both Facebook and Twitter.

Well, what's the reality behind this claim? According to the study, there are no proofs that the use of camphor and other products can alleviate oxygen levels. Some old research has found that camphor and eucalyptus have no effect on nozzle congestion. Therefore, the claim is false and we should not believe in the fake trends that are being circulated. In these crucial times, each one of us should live responsibly.

