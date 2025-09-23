Better sleep to improved heart health: Know why your body needs magnesium Your body should have enough magnesium so that it can function efficiently; however, any deficiency can lead to disruptions in the body. Read on to know why your body needs magnesium.

New Delhi:

Magnesium is not just any mineral in the body. It helps in multiple functions of the body and helps maintain overall health. Your body should have enough magnesium so that it can function efficiently; however, any deficiency can lead to disruptions in the body.

Your diet should have foods that are rich in magnesium, such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. You can also take supplements after consultation with a doctor. When your body has enough magnesium, it helps your body to function at its optimum level. Read on to know why your body needs magnesium.

Why does your body need magnesium?

Better Sleep

Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters in the body, like GABA, which helps to calm the nervous system. Adequate magnesium can improve sleep quality, helping you fall asleep faster and get deeper, more restful sleep.

Improves Heart Health

Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining a healthy heartbeat. It helps regulate blood pressure levels, supports muscle function in the heart, and reduces the risk of irregular heart rhythms.

Muscle and Nerve Function

Magnesium is important for muscle contraction and relaxation, as well as for transmitting nerve signals throughout the body. If you have low magnesium levels, it can cause muscle cramps, spasms, or tingling sensations. Having required levels makes sure your muscles and nerves work efficiently, which improves your overall physical performance.

Improves Bone Health

Around 60% of the body’s magnesium is stored in the bones. Magnesium works along with calcium and vitamin D to maintain bone health and prevent osteoporosis. You must have an adequate level of magnesium intake to maintain bone density and skeletal health.

Improves Mood and Mental Health

Magnesium plays an important role in brain function and emotional well-being. Low magnesium levels can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. An adequate magnesium level can help stabilise mood and keep you calm.

ALSO READ: Do you have low magnesium? 6 key deficiency symptoms to watch for