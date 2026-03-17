Drinking to cope with stress in your 20s? Study links it to reduced brain function later

New Delhi:

Alcohol and stress often show up together. Long day, quick drink, momentary relief. It feels manageable in the short term. Almost harmless, sometimes.

But the longer view tells a different story. A recent study published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research, led by researchers at University of Massachusetts Amherst, suggests that using alcohol to cope with stress in early adulthood may have lasting effects on how the brain functions later in life. Even after years of not drinking.

How stress and alcohol create a cycle

Alcohol can ease stress in the moment, but it comes at a cost. Over time, it starts interfering with how the brain handles pressure on its own.

Elena Vazey explained, “We all know that drinking can often lead to poor decision-making,” adding that her team wanted to understand “how early adulthood drinking combined with stress affects that circuitry…as we grow older.”

The pattern that emerges is fairly clear:

Stress leads to drinking

Drinking affects decision-making

Poor decisions create more stress

Which then leads back to drinking

On their own, stress or alcohol did not show the same level of impact. Together, especially during early adulthood, the effect was stronger.

What the study actually found

Researchers studied mice exposed to both heavy alcohol use and chronic stress during early adulthood. Even after long periods of abstinence, the effects did not fully reverse.

By middle age, these subjects showed reduced cognitive flexibility. They could learn, but struggled to adapt when situations changed. A subtle shift. But important.

The brain does not fully reset

The study pointed to changes in the locus coeruleus, a brain region involved in stress response and decision-making.

Normally, this system activates during stress and then settles down. After prolonged alcohol use and stress, that balance seems disrupted. The brain stays more “switched on” than it should.

There were also signs of oxidative stress. Damage at a cellular level. The kind often linked with neurodegenerative conditions. And it lingered.

Why middle age becomes a turning point

The impact does not always show up immediately. It tends to surface later, when life gets more demanding.

As Vazey put it, “Middle age is when problems start to add up.” She added that this combination of alcohol and stress creates “the kind of trouble adapting to changing situations” seen in early stages of dementia.

Learning ability may stay intact. But thinking on your feet becomes harder.

Long-term changes, not just habits

One of the more striking findings was the tendency to relapse under stress, even after long periods without alcohol.

Vazey noted, “The brain can really struggle to recover from a history of chronic stress and drinking in early adulthood.” She further explained that “these persistent changes in the brain… impair decision making” and are linked to early cognitive decline.

She also pointed out something important. “Quitting drinking or making better decisions isn’t a matter of willpower… the brain simply works differently.”

What this means in practical terms

This is not about occasional drinking. It is about using alcohol repeatedly as a coping mechanism during a stage when the brain is still developing.

The takeaway is simple, but not always easy. Early patterns stick. And sometimes, they shape how the brain responds years down the line. Quietly. Gradually.

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