Why alcohol limits are different for men and women Why are alcohol limits lower for women than men? A dietitian explains how body composition, enzymes and hormones affect alcohol metabolism, and why the same drink can have a stronger impact on women’s health.

Most of the health guidelines that suggest different limits of intake on alcohol between men and women often generate heated arguments. Many people question why a glass of wine or one drink should be measured differently based on gender. Basic biology and how the body processes alcohol are the explanations for the differences, not social norms.

According to Dt Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, these differences are well-established and play a big role in shaping safe drinking guidelines. “Alcohol doesn’t affect everybody the same way. Factors like body composition, enzymes and hormones determine how quickly alcohol enters the bloodstream and how long it stays there,” she explains.

How men and women process alcohol differently

However, one of the main differences lies in body composition. On average, women have a greater fat composition and a smaller amount of total bodily water compared to men. Because alcohol is water-soluble, it increases in concentration in the bloodstream when there is less water to dilute it in.

“This is why women often experience higher blood alcohol concentration than men after consuming the same amount of alcohol,” says Dt Kalra. “Even if the drink quantity is identical, the effect on the body is not.”

The role of enzymes in alcohol breakdown

Another key factor is the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase, which helps break down alcohol in the stomach and liver. Women typically produce this enzyme in lower amounts.

“As a result, more unmetabolised alcohol enters the bloodstream in women,” Dt Kalra explains. “This means the body takes longer to process alcohol, increasing its overall impact.”

Because alcohol stays in circulation for a longer time, its effects on organs like the liver, brain and heart can be stronger, even at lower intake levels.

Hormones can intensify alcohol’s effects

Hormonal fluctuations also influence how alcohol is absorbed and processed. During certain phases of the menstrual cycle, alcohol can have a more pronounced effect.

“Changes in oestrogen levels can slow alcohol metabolism further,” says Dt Kalra. “This can make women feel intoxicated faster or experience stronger after-effects from the same amount of alcohol.”

Why lower limits matter for long-term health

Because of these biological differences, women face higher long-term health risks from alcohol at lower levels of consumption. These include liver disease, heart problems and certain cancers.

“Lower alcohol limits for women are not about restriction,” Dt Kalra emphasises. “They are about reducing preventable health risks and protecting long-term wellbeing.”

Alcohol limits differ for men and women because bodies differ in water content, enzyme activity and hormonal responses. What feels like a small or moderate amount can have a bigger physiological impact on women. As Dr Kalra puts it, “Knowing how your body responds is the first step toward drinking responsibly, regardless of gender.”

