Why dehydration in winter is a hidden risk for brain health, neurologist explains Dehydration in winter often goes unnoticed, but neurologists warn it can quietly strain the brain and increase stroke risk. From reduced thirst to thicker blood, here’s how cold weather dehydration affects brain health and how to stay protected.

New Delhi:

Winter is often associated with coughs, colds and dry skin. Dehydration rarely makes that list. Yet neurologists warn that winter dehydration is a quiet but serious risk, especially for brain health.

According to Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & Head of Neurology at Aakash Healthcare, many people assume dehydration is a summer-only problem. That assumption, he says, can be dangerous. Cold weather reduces thirst signals, but the body continues to lose fluids every day. When that loss is not replaced, the brain is one of the first organs to feel the strain.

How winter dehydration affects the body and brain

During winter, the body loses water in less obvious ways. Dry cold air and indoor heating systems increase fluid loss through the skin and lungs. At the same time, people tend to drink less because they simply do not feel thirsty.

Dr Bhardwaj explains that even mild dehydration can thicken the blood, making it harder for the heart to pump efficiently. Thicker blood flows more slowly and puts extra pressure on blood vessels.

This can lead to:

Reduced blood flow to the brain

Increased chances of blood clot formation

Higher risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events

For people with existing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease, this added strain can significantly raise neurological risks.

A silent problem with serious consequences

Summer dehydration typically has accompanying symptoms such as thirst or weakness. However, winter dehydration can come unnoticed. People usually feel abnormally tired or irritable or feel colder compared to the normal temperatures. This can be associated with the season.

Seniors are especially at risk. With age, the ability to feel the sensation of thirst from the body gets weakened, such that most seniors resort to drinking water only when they are unbearably thirsty. During the winter months, the body may not need the sensation at all. It can become even more dangerous for those who may be on certain drugs like diuretics and blood pressure medicine, which hasten the process of dehydration.

Why stroke risk tends to rise in winter

Neurologists have long observed a seasonal rise in stroke cases during colder months. While cold-induced narrowing of blood vessels plays a role, dehydration adds another important layer.

Dr Bhardwaj notes that dehydration increases blood viscosity, making clot formation more likely. “We need to move away from the belief that dehydration happens only in summer,” he says. “In winter, older adults and people with chronic illnesses must be especially careful. Staying well hydrated is a simple step that can protect brain health.”

Practical ways to stay hydrated during winter

Staying hydrated in winter does not require drastic changes, just consistency and awareness. Try these hacks:

Drink water at regular intervals, even if you do not feel thirsty

Include warm fluids such as soups, broths and herbal teas in your daily routine

Eat water-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, stews and dals

Monitor urine colour; pale yellow usually indicates good hydration

Limit excess caffeine and alcohol, as both can increase fluid loss

As Dr Bhardwaj emphasises, hydration is not seasonal advice; it is year-round brain care.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.