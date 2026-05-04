Adults above 40 may need more protein than recommended, says longevity doctor

New Delhi:

Protein requirements increase with age, particularly after 40. While general recommendations suggest around 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, this may not be sufficient for older adults, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health. He advises aiming for approximately 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram to better support the body’s needs.

Risk of muscle loss

One of the main concerns is age-related muscle loss, also known as Sarcopenia. As the person ages, the ability of the body to maintain muscle mass decreases. Inability to take enough proteins will result in low energy levels, poor muscle tone, and poor metabolic rate.

More than just muscle maintenance

In addition to muscle maintenance, proteins are important for immune system functioning, proper hormone synthesis and satiety. According to the doctor, most people eat more carbohydrates and fats rather than proteins.

Importance of meal distribution

The expert also emphasised spreading protein intake evenly across meals rather than consuming it all at once. Including protein sources such as eggs, dairy, legumes, lean meats, nuts and seeds throughout the day can help improve absorption and effectiveness.

A balanced approach

The doctor stressed that dietary changes should be personalised based on factors such as activity levels and health conditions. Consulting a healthcare professional can help determine the right protein intake for each individual.

Hence, protein consumption is important for muscle maintenance and metabolism and well-being after the age of 40. With changing requirements for the body at different stages of life, it might not be enough to depend on obsolete nutritional recommendations. It would help if you had a combination of proteins in your diet throughout the day to help with healthy aging. According to experts, people need to take note of how much protein they consume.

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