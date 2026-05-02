What happens to bone density in women after 35 that nobody talks about early

New Delhi:

Bone health does not become an important issue for women in their 30s. Nothing really seems to go wrong, and there are no symptoms or discomfort experienced by women that would make them worried about their bones. However, things that happen within the body are different and even unexpected.

After turning 35, bone resorption can occur at a faster rate than the body's ability to form new bones. As orthopaedic expert Dr Lalit Nemichand Bafna explains, early awareness is key to protecting long-term bone health.

Why does bone density start declining after 35

Bone is a living tissue that is constantly breaking down and rebuilding. Up to your early 30s, the body can maintain a healthy balance. After that, this balance begins to shift.

The body starts losing bone slightly faster than it can replace it. This process takes place gradually but steadily, resulting in bone weakening and an increased likelihood of osteoporosis developing.

What is osteoporosis, and why does it matter?

Osteoporosis is the name of the disease that causes bones to weaken, become brittle and easily broken. Often, the person may not even be aware that osteoporosis is developing within their body.

The most common sites affected are the hip, spine, and wrist bones. At the point of diagnosis, there might have been extensive bone deterioration.

Why are women more vulnerable

Various reasons predispose women to bone depletion at an early age. First, hormonal changes have a significant impact. The progressive loss of oestrogen production before menopause can influence bone health. Oestrogen is a necessary hormone for ensuring bone mass. Second, nutritional deficiencies could cause women to experience bone depletion faster. The lack of calcium and vitamin D, which are vital for bone integrity, would expedite bone depletion.

Third, today’s sedentary lifestyle causes individuals to sit for long periods. This reduces their mobility and limits bone stimulation. Lastly, pregnancy and lactation would also deplete calcium reserves if not adequately replenished.

Early warning signs most people ignore

Bone loss may not have symptoms in many cases, but certain subtle changes must not be neglected. Frequent small breaks due to minor accidents are one indicator of bone loss. Height loss without any reason is also an important indicator. The change in posture in the form of a little bend in the spine is another indication of weakened bones. Chronic lower backache or even breathlessness are other indicators of bone loss.

Family history of osteoporosis is yet another factor that poses a danger.

How bone loss is diagnosed

The density of the bones is determined using DEXA scans, which measure the strength of your bones by assessing mineral content. Such a test will help diagnose bone weakness at an early stage and allow medical professionals to make the necessary adjustments and prevent any serious issues later.

Steps you can take for bone protection

The good news is that there are easy actions you can implement to help keep your bones healthy. Firstly, you need to eat a healthy, balanced diet with calcium in it. Regular exercise, including walking or yoga, will also play a significant role here.

For more severe cases, treatment through medical intervention may be necessary to address fractures and restore mobility.

Why do little differences make a big difference early on

While bone loss after age 35 may go undetected, the potential ramifications of neglecting your bone health may become significant. With early detection and attention to warning signs, along with simple adjustments to your lifestyle, you can keep your bones in excellent condition. Don’t wait for bone problems to arise. It is something to start caring for early.

The body may not always give clear signals, but understanding these quiet changes can help you stay one step ahead and protect your strength for years to come.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

Also read: Pregnancy in your 40s: What to know before you plan