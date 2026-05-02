Pregnancy in your 40s: What to know before you plan

New Delhi:

More women are opting to conceive late in life. No matter the reason, career or medical issues, conceiving at 40 years and above has become more and more common nowadays. But while the options have opened up wide, biological factors cannot be ignored either.

With age comes declining fertility, but knowledge about this aspect and ways to cope are essential. As per Rishina Bansal, a fertility expert, wise choices and timely action can make all the difference.

Fertility declines with age, and timing matters

Natural conception becomes more difficult once one reaches their 40s. While a woman who is in her late 20s has a 20 to 25 per cent probability of being able to conceive in a month, once she reaches her 40s, the probability reduces to about 5 to 10 per cent.

The reason for this is that there is a decrease in not only the quantity but also the quality of the egg cells available during conception.

Why egg quality plays a crucial role

This is not only about the number of eggs left but also their quality. With increasing age, there is a reduction in the number of normal eggs that contain a normal set of chromosomes. This may lead to miscarriages or the birth of genetically abnormal offspring.

Hence, pregnancy for these women needs more monitoring than before.

The role of genetic testing in modern fertility care

There are technologies provided by reproductive medicine that can help enhance success rates. Preimplantation Genetic Testing is one such technology, better known by the acronym PGT.

The technique involves screening embryos for chromosome problems before implantation in the case of IVF treatments. This technology ensures that healthy embryos with the right genetic code are chosen.

Why preconception testing is essential

It is particularly necessary that you plan when you reach your 40s. Getting fertility tests early on will enable you to detect any issues that might be problems for the future.

Fertility tests include ovulation testing, hormonal tests, ultrasounds, and tests for diseases such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, and hypertension.

They will then advise you on what to do.

Lifestyle still makes a difference

Whereas ageing is beyond one’s control, lifestyle factors can affect fertility and pregnancy.

A good diet, regular exercise, proper nutrition, and sufficient rest are essential for optimal reproductive health. Equally important is abstaining from smoking and drinking alcohol.

Taking folic acid supplements prior to conception may also prove to be effective.

Pregnancy after 40 requires closer monitoring

Pregnancies during the 40s are classified as high-risk pregnancies, and thus, more supervision is needed. The chances of developing gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and premature labour are higher.

Preconception counselling, frequent prenatal visits, and early genetic testing are ways to ensure the safety of both the mother and the baby.

With appropriate professional help and interventions, women in their 40s can carry their pregnancy successfully and give birth to healthy children.

Age may affect one’s fertility, yet it does not determine whether or not you will create a family.

Also read: Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy at 40: What it means for modern motherhood