Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy at 40: What it means for modern motherhood

New Delhi:

As soon as it was made public that Deepika Padukone was expecting her second child at 40 years old, it was clear that she had opened up a broader discussion on the changing dynamics of how mothers are now considering their timelines for motherhood and career choices.

According to Dr Kavitha Kovi, Head of Department, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, late pregnancies after 40 are becoming commonplace, and with proper medical assistance, such pregnancies can be safely planned.

Why pregnancy after 40 needs closer attention

With increasing age, the natural physiological changes in reproductive ability start to influence. The ovarian reserve and the quality of eggs start declining, making it difficult for a woman to conceive. Medical conditions like gestational diabetes, hypertension, and chromosomal anomalies are more common among women after 40 years. But according to specialists, all these issues can be handled through proper healthcare management.

The role of preconception planning

The planning aspect takes on great importance here.

As per Dr Kovi, the assessment of hormonal levels, testing for any pre-existing ailments, and even looking at their nutrition/metabolism status could prove very beneficial during pregnancy.

In fact, such an attitude towards things can help in identifying any problems before they arise.

Why regular monitoring matters

Pregnancies after 40 demand closer medical attention.

Regular antenatal examinations, special imaging tests, and blood tests assist in monitoring the growth of the foetus and diagnosing any problems during pregnancy.

This monitoring system helps in addressing any potential hazards during pregnancy.

Lifestyle choices still make a difference

Although medical intervention is essential, daily practices should not be underestimated.

A healthy diet, proper weight gain, exercise, and stress reduction can improve not only the mother’s well-being but also fetal growth.

All of these aspects, often neglected, have the potential to affect the course of pregnancy.

A shift in how motherhood is viewed

The story of Deepika Padukone represents a larger trend. Women tend to conceive at later stages of life, with better health care facilities and increased knowledge regarding reproduction.

Conceiving after 40 might have its concerns, but this scenario is not considered an anomaly anymore. If proper planning is done, a woman can conceive and enjoy her motherhood phase to the fullest.

The age will alter the method, but age is not the determinant of ability. When there is good preparation, professional assistance, and continued attention, pregnancy beyond 40 years old becomes easier and possible.

Also read: Planning pregnancy? This simple test can reveal your fertility status