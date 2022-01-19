Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LEONASTONE33 5 golden diet tips that will help you get through changing weather

Even slight change in weather can lead to health conditions, as minor as a seasonal flu or something severe if your immunity is compromised. Currently, parts of India are experiencing cold which can affect your health if precautions are not taken. Following this, a transitional phase in climate will lead into summers.

People often attribute their health condition to changes in weather and rightly so. If we don't look after our food and liquid intake during changing weather conditions, then there are chances that one may also fall ill. Here are some easy to follow diet tips that will help you get through the changing weather without affecting your health.

Vitamin C intake

Vitamin C helps in building a strong immune system. Citrus fruits and vegetables have plenty of Vitamin C in them and regular consumption of such foods will help you build a strong immune system that will, in effect, get you through changing weather without much stress.

Focus more on liquid intake

Liquids should be a major part of one's diet plan, seasonal change or not. They help in preventing dehydration, keep the body recharged and help the toxins to get discharged from the body. However, there is more to a balanced fluid intake than just drinking water. Juice, milk and soup should be part of your balanced meal.

Go for seasonal fruits and vegetables

Consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables will not only help your body gain all the essential nutrients but will also maintain your overall health. In winters, green veggies are available for consumption. Methi, bathua, palak, sarson and other greens are rich sources of vitamins and minerals and will help you stay healthy.

Avoid fried food

Fried food are full of toxins and don't provide the necessary nutrients. They fill the stomach fast and make you feel loaded. They should be avoided at all costs if you want a healthy body in the longer term.

Green tea

Green tea contains antioxidants which makes it perfect to consume during the seasonal change. You can add some freshly squeezed lemon juice that will help in enhancing the qualities of green tea.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.