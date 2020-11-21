5 Common weight loss myths that need to be busted

Image Source : PINTEREST Weight loss myths

Losing weight is hard and one always comes to know several facts from different people about the same. For instance you are often adviced to eat just green veggies and not eat sweets at all but how reliable is the advice? It is very important for you to know about the certain myths which have been doing the rounds since years. Here we are to give you a reality check and tell you about the common mistakes you make while trying to lose weight. Take a look

Myth: Fats are harmful

Fact: Fat is an important macronutrient. Period. Fats are crucial for brain health, heart health, gut health, and to provide suppleness to your skin. Many vitamins can only be absorbed by the body in the presence of fats. It's the type you choose to consume - refrain from having saturated fats like butter, margarine, hydrogenated and trans fats. But, you must include essential fatty acids in your diet through foods like fatty fish, walnuts, seeds, avocados and eggs. Special mention to walnuts if you are a vegetarian/ vegan- as they are the only tree nuts highest in plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids that are vital for many body functions.

Myth: Fad diets are most reliable

Fact: Diets that promise to do miracles with your weight and force you to follow the process of starving or choosing specific foods is a big problem. Crash diets work by eliminating important food groups from your diet say- carbs or fats and rely on limited sources of energy. These diets might give you short-term results but are non-sustainable for longer periods and once you're back to your normal eating regime, your weight bounces back, sometimes even more than before. Such diets also hamper with your metabolism, in the long run, affecting your digestion and absorption. The solution? Stick to a balanced diet that has foods from every food group. Just master the art of portion control.

Myth: Extra carbs and calories are bad

Fact: It's a common misconception that the lesser calories you eat, the faster your weight loss will be. Yes, you might lose weight initially but at the cost of your overall health. Extreme calorie restriction can lead to severe nutritional deficiencies and can also give rise to food disorders hampering your mental health as well. Stick to a simple, basic diet regime comprising of whole foods like grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and dairy.

Myth: Sweat reduces weight

Fact: It is a common myth that sweat leads to more weight loss and due to this many people spend time inside sauna and steam rooms. It is important to know that you may just lose the extra water weight which can easily bounce back once you consume salt or have wine. Therefore, before putting your body through this extreme heat don't forget to consult your doctor as this amount of heat might be very dangerous for your health.

Myth: All slimming pills are effective

Fact: No, not all diet pills and supplements are effective to lose weight. There are several unlicensed medicines and slimming pills available in the market which can prove to be harmful to your body. Therefore, before you consume any such pills it is recommended that you consult your doctor first.

With inputs from IANS.