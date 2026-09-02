Two soldiers missing after Army boat capsizes in Yamuna at Hathni Kund Barrage

Yamunanagar:

Two army jawans are reportedly missing after army boat capsized in the Yamuna river during an army exercise near the Hathni Kund Barrage on the Haryana-Himachal border. While practicing flood rescue operations, an army boat drifted into a danger zone, capsized amidst the strong current, and sank. Upon receiving the information, teams from the Army, police, and SDRF rushed to the site and launched a search operation in the river. Reports indicate that some soldiers managed to swim to safety, while the search for the missing soldiers are ongoing.

Two army personnels missing

Reports indicated that three of the army personnels managed to swim to safety, covering a distance of approximately 600 meters. Meanwhile, one soldier is reported missing after being swept away by the strong current. According to a senior official, "personnel from the 1 Para Special Force were conducting an exercise in the Hathnikund Barrage area. During this time, reports were received of an accident involving an Army boat. One or two soldiers are feared missing. Police and SDRF teams are engaged in a search operation.”

The search for the missing soldier is currently underway amid strong currents in the river. The cause of the accident and the total number of soldiers affected have not yet been officially confirmed. Pratapnagar police have declined to provide further details, citing the incident as a national security issue.

Similar incident: Army man arrested for killing wife by driving car into Bhakra Canal in Punjab

A 31-year-old Indian Army soldier has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by deliberately driving a car into the Bhakra Canal and drowning her, police officials said. According to the police, the incident took place on June 23 near the Passiana bridge on the Patiala-Sangroor road. The accused, identified as Happy Singh, allegedly took his wife Ramandeep Kaur (30) for a drive before steering the vehicle into the canal. Investigators suspect that the act was intentional and part of a planned conspiracy.

Officials said that the car sank into the Bhakra Canal with Ramandeep Kaur trapped inside. She was unable to escape and drowned before any help could arrive. Meanwhile, the accused army man managed to swim to safety and reach the canal bank. Upon receiving the information about the incident, local police teams and rescue personnel rushed to the spot. Divers launched an extensive search operation, and after considerable effort, the plunged vehicle was recovered from the canal.

(Report: Kulwant Chaudhary)

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