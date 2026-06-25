Army man arrested for killing wife by driving car into Bhakra Canal in Punjab

Patiala:

A 31-year-old Indian Army soldier has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by deliberately driving a car into the Bhakra Canal and drowning her, police officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 23 near the Passiana bridge on the Patiala-Sangroor road. The accused, identified as Happy Singh, allegedly took his wife Ramandeep Kaur (30) for a drive before steering the vehicle into the canal. Investigators suspect that the act was intentional and part of a planned conspiracy.

Officials said that the car sank into the Bhakra Canal with Ramandeep Kaur trapped inside. She was unable to escape and drowned before any help could arrive. Meanwhile, the accused army man managed to swim to safety and reach the canal bank.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, local police teams and rescue personnel rushed to the spot. Divers launched an extensive search operation, and after considerable effort, the plunged vehicle was recovered from the canal.

The victim's body was later found inside the car and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Tragic end to a love marriage

During the investigation, police found that the couple had entered into an inter-caste love marriage in 2024. However, the relationship was reportedly strained from the beginning. Preliminary inquiries suggest that Happy Singh’s family was unhappy with the marriage, leading to frequent disputes between the couple after their wedding.

Officials also said that Singh was reluctant to marry Ramandeep, while she had persistently insisted on marriage. Investigators are examining whether these personal tensions and family’s opposition played a role in the alleged crime.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Gurjeet Singh, the police registered a murder case against the accused and subsequently arrested him.

Authorities are now probing the matter from the angle of a pre-conspired killing and are examining all available evidence, including the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

The case has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns about domestic conflicts, family opposition to marriages, and the devastating consequences of deteriorating relationships.

Police have said that the investigation is ongoing and that further revelations may emerge as the probe progresses.

Reported by Shiv Bhagat

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with India TV Digital

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