Sonipat man dies in old-age home; daughters send money for funeral, watch last rites on video call

Sonipat:

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Haryana's Sonipat, where a 74-year-old man living in an old-age home died with a final wish to see his three daughters, but none of them came to meet him or attend his funeral. Instead, the daughters watched his last rites over a video call, and one of them transferred Rs 5,100 online to cover the funeral expenses.

Shivcharan Ratan Gupta, a textile merchant originally from Maharashtra, had been living at an old-age home in Sonipat with his wife Meena Gupta for nearly one-and-a-half years. The couple had no son but had three of daughters, and they educated them and helped them become financially independent. Meena Gupta had passed away earlier.

Daughters stopped calling after he became ill

The director of the old-age home, Anand, said he had informed his daughter about Gupta's deteriorating health nearly 20 days before his death. However, none of his daughters---Anita, Nisha or Priya---visited him. They made excuses and didn't come to meet him.

Anand further said Gupta regularly used a mobile phone to stay in touch with his daughters, but after his health worsened, they gradually stopped calling him. Even after his death, the daughters did not arrive in Sonipat. The old-age home offered to preserve the body if they wished to come later, but they informed the staff that they did not have the time.

"We informed them about his condition, but none of them came. Even after he passed away late at night, we told them that if they wished to come, we would preserve the body. However, they said they did not have the time," Anand said.

Sent Rs 5100 for funeral

Gupta's eldest daughter, Anita, who works as a teacher in Nepal, transferred Rs 5,100 online and requested that her father's last rites be performed with dignity. His second daughter lives in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, while the youngest resides in Mumbai.

According to the old-age home, none of the daughters attended the cremation. Instead, they watched the funeral through a video call and later asked that videos of the last rites be shared with them.

Anand further said that the daughters initially requested that their father's ashes be kept, but later informed that the home that they were unable to come to collect them and asked the staff to immerse the ashes in the Ganga on their behalf. After the funeral, the daughters requested that all videos of the funeral be sent to them via video call.

Relationships lost, humanity wins

The incident has sparked a wider debate about changing family relationships and the growing challenges faced by elderly people. Many have viewed the case as a reflection of how busy lifestyles and geographical distances can affect family bonds, particularly during a parent's final days.

Members of the organisation that performed Shivcharan Gupta's last rites said the incident highlights the importance of instilling values of care and responsibility in children from an early age. They stressed that while people may be occupied with work and personal commitments, maintaining emotional connections with family members, especially elderly parents, remains essential.

(Report: Sunny Malik)

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