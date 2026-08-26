Gurugram MP blames Congress-era works for city's waterlogging woes; he has been in power for 17 years

Gurugram:

Gurugram's recurring waterlogging problem has once again triggered a political blame game, with BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh blaming the previous Congress regime for the city's drainage woes, despite himself having represented Gurugram in Parliament for 17 years.

As heavy rains brought large parts of the city to a standstill on Tuesday, August 25, his remarks have raised questions over accountability for a problem that has persisted throughout his long tenure as the constituency's MP. Singh was first elected as a Congress MP from Gurugram in 2009 before switching to the BJP in 2014, and has since won the seat three times on a BJP ticket.

Gurugram residents had little time to recover from intense showers on Monday as intermittent rainfall continued through Tuesday, followed by another spell of heavy rain in the evening. Several parts of the city were inundated, with waterlogging disrupting traffic and daily life and once again exposing the shortcomings of Gurugram's drainage and road infrastructure.

Gurugram stands crippled

Several key roads and residential areas were submerged, with water levels reaching up to two feet on Basai Road and Pataudi Road in Old Gurugram. Traffic slowed to a crawl on major routes, including the Delhi-Jaipur highway, while waterlogging was reported at key intersections and across residential localities.

Road cave-ins were also reported at two locations, trapping the tyres of heavy vehicles and raising fresh concerns over the condition of roads and the city's drainage network.

The disruption extended to schools and workplaces. Following an advisory from the district administration, schools across Gurugram conducted classes online, while several companies asked employees to work from home.

MP Rao Inderjit Singh blames Congress-era works

Amid the crisis, Singh blamed the city's longstanding drainage problems on development carried out during the Congress era.

"Waterlogging has been occurring in Gurugram for years...We are still dealing with the consequences of this development that happened during the Congress era today. The only way to fix this now is to construct underground tunnels, similar to those built for the Metro, along the paths of the old drains to channel the water through those original routes," he said while speaking to ANI.

"What we are doing right now is essentially a 'Band-Aid' solution. It offers some relief, but if we block the water in one place, it finds a way out elsewhere. The government is working on this, and we are arranging the necessary funds," he added.

Singh argued that Gurugram's traditional drainage channels had been built over during earlier development and said underground tunnels along the old drain routes could provide a permanent solution.

Congress hits back

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the waterlogging, alleging that Gurugram's infrastructure had "collapsed" and accusing the BJP government of failing to address the problem despite spending Rs 1,400 crore.

“Gurgaon infra has ‘collapsed’... roads and streets flooded, people getting electrocuted, govt and administration missing, chaos prevails,” Surjewala said in a post on X, referring to the waterlogging, stranded school buses and the administration's work-from-home advisory.

Singh's 17-year tenure under scrutiny

Singh's decision to blame the Congress era has drawn particular attention given his own political history in Gurugram.

He was first elected as the Gurugram MP in 2009 on a Congress ticket and switched to the BJP in 2014. He has since won the constituency three times as a BJP candidate and has now represented Gurugram in Parliament for 17 years.

The BJP has also been in power in Haryana since 2014, after ending the Congress government's decade-long rule in the state.

The political dispute therefore goes beyond the immediate blame over Tuesday's flooding. While Singh has attributed the problem to infrastructure and development decisions taken during the Congress era, the BJP has governed Haryana for more than a decade, while Singh himself has represented Gurugram throughout the period.

Recurring waterlogging raises questions

The latest flooding has once again highlighted Gurugram's vulnerability to heavy rainfall. Despite repeated efforts to improve drainage, the city's rapid urbanisation and infrastructure gaps continue to leave several areas vulnerable to waterlogging during intense showers.

For residents, the immediate consequences are familiar: flooded roads, traffic disruptions, stranded vehicles, school closures and concerns over road safety. The latest road cave-ins have added another layer to questions surrounding the city's infrastructure.

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