Eight injured as two factions of Namdhari sect exchange fire in Haryana

In a violent clash, two factions of the Namdhari sect opened fire at each other on Sunday leaving eight people injured. The police said that the faction opened fire at each other over a land dispute in Haryana's Sirsa. The police have registered a case in the matter.

Land dispute led to violent clash

According to the information, a heated argument broke out between two factions of the Namdhari sect in Sirsa's Rania over an 11-acre plot of land. The argument escalated to the point of violence and members of both groups opened fire, resulting in injuries to eight people, a police official said.

After the police reached the spot, they managed to control the situation. The injured were rushed to the Agroha Medical College. Most of the injured sustained bullet injuries in their leg, the police said. Sirsa Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said that a case has been registered against both factions and the district administration is checking the land records to find out who owns the land.

Investigation underway

"The situation is peaceful," the SP said, adding that security personnel have been deployed at the spot. According to the police, an investigation is underway and videos of the incident are being verified.

Clashes between Kanwariya groups

Earlier on August 2, a violent clash erupted between two groups of 'Kanwariya' (Lord Shiva devotees) in Haryana's Gurugram. The incident took place in Sector 12 where the fight began over the issue of Jalabhishek and the DJ competition. During the clash, one group brutally injured the people of the other group with swords. A dozen vehicles were also vandalised with sticks, rods and hammers. Six persons were injured after the clash following which the SHO of Sector 14 police station said that complaints were filed based on the inputs from both parties.

(With PTI Inputs)

