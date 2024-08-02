Haryana: Violent clash erupts between two groups of 'Kanwariya' in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kanwariyas carrying Ganga river water during their pilgrimage in holy month of Shravan.

Haryana news: A violent clash erupted between two groups of 'Kanwariya' (Lord Shiva devotees) in Haryana's Gurugram today (August 2). The incident took place in Sector 12 where the fight began over issue of Jalabhishek and the DJ competition. During the clash, one group brutally injured the people of the other group with swords. A dozen vehicles were also vandalised with sticks, rods and hammers.

The police reached the spot and detained some people who were involved in the fierce fight. The police officials also talked with both group members and began investigating the whole matter.

Where and how did the fight commence?

On July 27, both groups of Kanwariyas were going from Gurugram's Sector 12 to Haridwar to take Kanwar. One group parked a vehicle with DJ in front of the other group and refused to remove it from that area. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the two groups and later they left for Haridwar after threatening each other. But today when 'Jalabhishek' started in the temple, then again an argument started between the two groups of Kanwariyas regarding DJ competition and Jalabhishek.

The police also took some members of one group into custody. Meanwhile, the women of the group of detained members created a ruckus and blocked roads in Delhi by raising slogans. The road was later opened by the police.

