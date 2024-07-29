Noida: Schools to remain closed from July 31 to August 2 due to Kanwar Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Monday announced the closure of all schools between classes 1 to 12 from July 31 to August 2 due to Kanwar Yatra. The announcement comes hours after a similar decision was taken by the Ghaziabad district administration. The closures have been announced considering the influx of Kanwariyas in huge numbers from Haridwar. As per the reports, about 1.25 crore Kanwariyas from Haridwar and other ghats have left for their destinations carrying Gangajal. All schools have been directed to strictly comply with the orders. However, the classes will run as usual through virtual mode. Only on August 2, the classes will remain closed.

Dehradun-Delhi Highway closed

The Kanwar Yatra which began on July 22 will continue till August 6. Meanwhile, the NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has also been completely closed till August 2. The roads on both sides of the highway have been reserved for the devotees. To deal with the regular traffic, the police of both states (Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) have implemented diversion plans in their respective states. From today, all vehicles on the Dehradun-Delhi highway will only go through the diversion route determined by the police.

Holidays in other districts

Several other districts have also announced holidays due to the Kanwar Yatra. These include Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut, Hapur, and Haridwar (Uttarakhand). Among these districts, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Meerut had announced holidays on July 26.

ALSO READ | CA Foundation Result 2024: ICAI to release Chartered Accountant June exam results today at icai.nic.in