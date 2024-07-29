CA Foundation Result 2024: ICAI to release Chartered Accountant June exam results today at icai.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CA Foundation June Result 2024 today, June 29

CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountant Foundation June 2024 results today, June 29. All those who appeared in the CA June Exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The CA Foundation 2024 results link will be accessible at the official website, icai.nic.in.

Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM, ICAI, had posted an update about the CA Foundation exam results on his social media handle X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, 'The results of the CA Foundation Examination and Information System Audit (ISA) Assessment Test held in June 2024/July are likely to be declared on Monday, July 29.

Results expected THIS time

However, CIAI has not specified the exact timing of releasing CA Foundation results June 2024. The results are expected to be declared by late evening today, July 29. All the candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

CA Foundation June result 2024 will include details such as subject-wise marks, and qualification status of the candidate. The institute will provide only e-mark sheets for the CA Foundation results June 2024. Physical copies of marksheets will not be shared with the candidates. Once the results are out, candidates can download their CA Foundation Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CA Foundation Result 2024?

Visit the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CA Foundation Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide registration number along with roll number

The results will appear on the screen

Download CA Foundation result 2024 and save it for future reference

Details mentioned on scorecards

Candidates can check the following details on their foundation exam results. In case of any error, candidates can immediately contact the exam authority for rectification.