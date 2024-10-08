Panchkula Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Counting of vote begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Panchkula Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE:

Panchkula Election Result 2024 Live: The Panchkula Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 47 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Panchkula is an assembly constituency which is part of the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. Gian Chand Gupta from the BJP currently represents the Panchkula seat.

Panchkula Assembly constituency in Haryana holds significant political importance, particularly in the Jat-dominated regions of the state. It is known for its agricultural landscape and has a mix of rural and semi-urban populations. The constituency is predominantly Jat but also has a significant number of Scheduled Castes and other communities.

Panchkula Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,10,149 voters in the Panchkula constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,11,479 were male and 98,664 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 77 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Panchkula in 2019 was 376 (334 men and 42 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Panchkula constituency was 1,95,974. Out of this, 1,04,110 voters were male and 91,864 were female voters. There were 14 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Panchkula in 2014 was 286 (189 men and 97 women).

Panchkula Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The voting took place in Panchkula constituency in Haryana on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Panchkula Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta, Congress party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Dr Kshitij Choudhary, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Prem Garg, and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Sushil Garg are the main candidates in the Panchkula Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Panchkula Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2014, BJP's Gian Chand Gupta won the election, defeating Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Kul Bhushan Goyal by a margin of 44,602 votes. The BJP candidate got 69,916 votes with a vote share of 54.29 per cent while the INLD candidate received 25,314 votes with a vote share of 19.66 per cent. Congress' Devender Kumar Bansal came third with 15,564 votes (12.09 per cent).

In 2019, BJP's Gian Chand Gupta won the seat again, defeating Congress' Chander Mohan by a margin of 5,633 votes. The BJP leader received 61,537 votes with a share of 48.84 per cent while Congress' Mohan got 55,904 votes with a vote share of 44.37 per cent. INLD's Karundeep Chaudhry came third with only 2,342 (1.86 per cent)

Panchkula Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2009 : Devender Kumar Bansal (Congress)

: Devender Kumar Bansal (Congress) 2014 : Gian Chand Gupta (BJP)

: Gian Chand Gupta (BJP) 2019 : Gian Chand Gupta (BJP)

: Gian Chand Gupta (BJP) Panchkula Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019

The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 59.96 per cent and 65.72 per cent of people had polled their votes in 2014.