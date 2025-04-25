Heatwave grips Haryana as mercury soars past 40 degree celsius in most areas Punjab and Haryana are reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in most areas and no immediate relief in sight.

New Delhi:

A severe heatwave has tightened its grip over Punjab and Haryana, with temperatures crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark in most parts of the two northern states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday.

The scorching heat was most intense in Bathinda, Punjab, which recorded the highest temperature in the region at 44.5°C, inching dangerously close to the 45-degree mark. Patiala also reeled under extreme heat at 42.1°C, followed by Ludhiana at 41.4°C and Amritsar at 40.3°C. The popular tourist city of Pathankot came close to the threshold with 39.9°C, while Mohali saw a slightly lower high at 39.2°C.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, wasn't spared either, registering a maximum temperature of 40.5°C, marking a significant deviation from normal temperatures for this time of year.

In neighboring Haryana, the situation was equally intense. Hisar topped the charts at 43.1°C, followed closely by Rohtak at 43°C. Sirsa and Bhiwani weren’t far behind, both recording 42.8°C, while Narnaul registered 42.6°C.

Other cities in Haryana, including Gurugram, Ambala, and Karnal, reported highs of 40°C, 41°C, and 41°C respectively, adding to the widespread discomfort.

The IMD has attributed the soaring temperatures to dry northwesterly winds and clear skies, which have allowed direct sunlight to heat the surface throughout the day. Officials have issued advisories urging people to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

With no immediate relief in sight, residents across Punjab and Haryana are bracing for continued hot and dry conditions over the coming days, as the region waits for a shift in weather patterns or early signs of pre-monsoon showers.

(PTI inputs)