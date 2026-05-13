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Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Ward and party-wise complete winners list

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

The BJP registered a sweeping victory in the Haryana civic body elections, winning 6 out of the 7 municipal bodies that went to polls on Wednesday. Elections were held for 150 wards, including bypolls on 6 wards and main elections on 144 wards.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : AI Generated Image
Chandigarh:

The BJP secured a major victory in the Haryana civic body elections on Wednesday, winning decisively in all three municipal corporations of Panchkula, Sonipat, and Ambala despite witnessing close contests with the Congress at a few places. Polling was held for a total of 150 wards, including bypolls on 6 wards, while the main elections were conducted for 144 wards.

Of the 7 civic bodies that held elections on Wednesday, the BJP emerged victorious in 6, reinforcing its strong presence in urban Haryana.

Elections were conducted for a total of 150 wards across the state. Of these, bypolls were held on 6 wards, while the main elections took place on 144 wards.

In Ambala Municipal Corporation, the BJP won the mayoral post and performed strongly in the ward elections. Out of the 20 wards, the BJP secured 16 seats, while the Congress won 3 wards, and 1 seat went to an Independent candidate.

The BJP also registered a comfortable victory in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation. The party won the mayoral election and secured 17 out of 22 wards. The Congress managed to win 5 wards.

In Panchkula Municipal Corporation, too, the BJP dominated the elections by winning the mayoral post along with 17 out of 20 wards. The Congress secured 1 ward, while 2 wards were won by Independent candidates.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results: Complete winners list

Panchkula Municipal Corporation

Ward No.  Winning candidate     Party           
1 Paramjeet Kaur BJP
2 Paramjeet Kaur BJP
3 Suresh Kumar Verma BJP
4 Bharat Hiteshi BJP
5 TBD TBD
6 Parth Gupta BJP
7 Jyoti Parsad BJP
8 Raj Kumar Jain BJP
9 Harendra Malik BJP
10 Shekhar BJP
11 Anuradha Puri BJP
12 Rakesh Kumar BJP
13 Deepak Garg BJP
14 Rakesh Goyal BJP
15 Priyanka BJP
16 Nirmala Devi BJP
17 Ashok Kumar Independent
18 Amandeep Kaur Congress
19 Manisha Rani BJP
20 Rohit Choudhary Independent

Ambala Municipal Corporation

Ward No.  Winning candidate       Party       
1 Vishal Chaudhary BJP
2 Varkha Rani  BJP
3 Manish Anand BJP
4 Varinder Nath BJP
5 Rajesh Mehta BJP
6 Archana Chhibber BJP
7  Monika Mal BJP
8 Gunjeet Kaur Congress
9 Shivani Aman Sood BJP
10 Gurvinder Singh BJP
11 Kavita Ashu Rani BJP
12 Kamal Kant Gupta BJP
13 Shobha Singh BJP
14 Poonam Devi Sharma Congress
15 Manoj Sharma IND
16  Nikunj Kumar BJP
17 Gurpreet Singh Sahani BJP
18 Hitesh Jain BJP
19 Puneet Kavi Congress
20 Sapna Rani BJP

Sonipat Municipal Corporation

Ward No.   Winning candidate Party       
1 Jai Kumar Congress
2 Mukesh BJP
3 Surinder Madan BJP
4 Tribhuvan Kaushik BJP
5 Reena Saini BJP
6 Nisha BJP
7 Muniram BJP
8 Kunal Kaushik BJP
9 Meena BJP
10 Sanjay Kumar BJP
11 Sangita BJP
12 Sadhana Taneja  BJP
13 Mahesh Luthra BJP
14 Kiran Chandana BJP
15 Tek Chand BJP
16 Anurag Jain  Congress
17 Sunita BJP
18 Sunita Devi BJP
19 Rajesh Congress
20 Rajkumar  BJP
21 Deepmala Congress
22 Naveen Kumar BJP

 

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Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results Sonipat Municipal Corporation Ambala Panchkula Municipal Corporation BJP Congress Aam Aadmi Party Haryana Election Result
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