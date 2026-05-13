Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Ward and party-wise complete winners list

The BJP secured a major victory in the Haryana civic body elections on Wednesday, winning decisively in all three municipal corporations of Panchkula, Sonipat, and Ambala despite witnessing close contests with the Congress at a few places. Polling was held for a total of 150 wards, including bypolls on 6 wards, while the main elections were conducted for 144 wards.
Of the 7 civic bodies that held elections on Wednesday, the BJP emerged victorious in 6, reinforcing its strong presence in urban Haryana.
Elections were conducted for a total of 150 wards across the state. Of these, bypolls were held on 6 wards, while the main elections took place on 144 wards.
In Ambala Municipal Corporation, the BJP won the mayoral post and performed strongly in the ward elections. Out of the 20 wards, the BJP secured 16 seats, while the Congress won 3 wards, and 1 seat went to an Independent candidate.
The BJP also registered a comfortable victory in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation. The party won the mayoral election and secured 17 out of 22 wards. The Congress managed to win 5 wards.
In Panchkula Municipal Corporation, too, the BJP dominated the elections by winning the mayoral post along with 17 out of 20 wards. The Congress secured 1 ward, while 2 wards were won by Independent candidates.
Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results: Complete winners list
Panchkula Municipal Corporation
|Ward No.
|Winning candidate
|Party
|1
|Paramjeet Kaur
|BJP
|2
|Paramjeet Kaur
|BJP
|3
|Suresh Kumar Verma
|BJP
|4
|Bharat Hiteshi
|BJP
|5
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Parth Gupta
|BJP
|7
|Jyoti Parsad
|BJP
|8
|Raj Kumar Jain
|BJP
|9
|Harendra Malik
|BJP
|10
|Shekhar
|BJP
|11
|Anuradha Puri
|BJP
|12
|Rakesh Kumar
|BJP
|13
|Deepak Garg
|BJP
|14
|Rakesh Goyal
|BJP
|15
|Priyanka
|BJP
|16
|Nirmala Devi
|BJP
|17
|Ashok Kumar
|Independent
|18
|Amandeep Kaur
|Congress
|19
|Manisha Rani
|BJP
|20
|Rohit Choudhary
|Independent
|Ward No.
|Winning candidate
|Party
|1
|Vishal Chaudhary
|BJP
|2
|Varkha Rani
|BJP
|3
|Manish Anand
|BJP
|4
|Varinder Nath
|BJP
|5
|Rajesh Mehta
|BJP
|6
|Archana Chhibber
|BJP
|7
|Monika Mal
|BJP
|8
|Gunjeet Kaur
|Congress
|9
|Shivani Aman Sood
|BJP
|10
|Gurvinder Singh
|BJP
|11
|Kavita Ashu Rani
|BJP
|12
|Kamal Kant Gupta
|BJP
|13
|Shobha Singh
|BJP
|14
|Poonam Devi Sharma
|Congress
|15
|Manoj Sharma
|IND
|16
|Nikunj Kumar
|BJP
|17
|Gurpreet Singh Sahani
|BJP
|18
|Hitesh Jain
|BJP
|19
|Puneet Kavi
|Congress
|20
|Sapna Rani
|BJP
|Ward No.
|Winning candidate
|Party
|1
|Jai Kumar
|Congress
|2
|Mukesh
|BJP
|3
|Surinder Madan
|BJP
|4
|Tribhuvan Kaushik
|BJP
|5
|Reena Saini
|BJP
|6
|Nisha
|BJP
|7
|Muniram
|BJP
|8
|Kunal Kaushik
|BJP
|9
|Meena
|BJP
|10
|Sanjay Kumar
|BJP
|11
|Sangita
|BJP
|12
|Sadhana Taneja
|BJP
|13
|Mahesh Luthra
|BJP
|14
|Kiran Chandana
|BJP
|15
|Tek Chand
|BJP
|16
|Anurag Jain
|Congress
|17
|Sunita
|BJP
|18
|Sunita Devi
|BJP
|19
|Rajesh
|Congress
|20
|Rajkumar
|BJP
|21
|Deepmala
|Congress
|22
|Naveen Kumar
|BJP