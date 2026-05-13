Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Ward and party-wise complete winners list

Elections were conducted for a total of 150 wards across the state. Of these, bypolls were held on 6 wards, while the main elections took place on 144 wards.

In Ambala Municipal Corporation, the BJP won the mayoral post and performed strongly in the ward elections. Out of the 20 wards, the BJP secured 16 seats, while the Congress won 3 wards, and 1 seat went to an Independent candidate.

The BJP also registered a comfortable victory in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation. The party won the mayoral election and secured 17 out of 22 wards. The Congress managed to win 5 wards.

In Panchkula Municipal Corporation, too, the BJP dominated the elections by winning the mayoral post along with 17 out of 20 wards. The Congress secured 1 ward, while 2 wards were won by Independent candidates.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results: Complete winners list

Panchkula Municipal Corporation

Ward No. Winning candidate Party 1 Paramjeet Kaur BJP 2 Paramjeet Kaur BJP 3 Suresh Kumar Verma BJP 4 Bharat Hiteshi BJP 5 TBD TBD 6 Parth Gupta BJP 7 Jyoti Parsad BJP 8 Raj Kumar Jain BJP 9 Harendra Malik BJP 10 Shekhar BJP 11 Anuradha Puri BJP 12 Rakesh Kumar BJP 13 Deepak Garg BJP 14 Rakesh Goyal BJP 15 Priyanka BJP 16 Nirmala Devi BJP 17 Ashok Kumar Independent 18 Amandeep Kaur Congress 19 Manisha Rani BJP 20 Rohit Choudhary Independent

Ambala Municipal Corporation

Ward No. Winning candidate Party 1 Vishal Chaudhary BJP 2 Varkha Rani BJP 3 Manish Anand BJP 4 Varinder Nath BJP 5 Rajesh Mehta BJP 6 Archana Chhibber BJP 7 Monika Mal BJP 8 Gunjeet Kaur Congress 9 Shivani Aman Sood BJP 10 Gurvinder Singh BJP 11 Kavita Ashu Rani BJP 12 Kamal Kant Gupta BJP 13 Shobha Singh BJP 14 Poonam Devi Sharma Congress 15 Manoj Sharma IND 16 Nikunj Kumar BJP 17 Gurpreet Singh Sahani BJP 18 Hitesh Jain BJP 19 Puneet Kavi Congress 20 Sapna Rani BJP

Sonipat Municipal Corporation