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Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling for the Ambala Municipal Corporation was held on May 10 across all 20 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Ambala:

Results for the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections have been declared, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering a dominant victory by winning 16 out of the 20 wards. The Congress secured three wards, while one ward was won by an Independent candidate.

The BJP emerged victorious in Ward Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, and 20. Congress candidates won Ward Numbers 8, 14, and 19, while an Independent candidate secured victory in Ward Number 15.

Party-wise tally

  • BJP: 16
  • Congress: 3
  • Independents: 1

BJP wins mayoral post 

In the mayoral contest, BJP candidate Akshita Saini won the Ambala Mayor election by defeating Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur Saini by a margin of 21,358 votes. Akhsita Saini received 52,794 votes, while her rival Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur managed to get 31,436 votes.

The mayoral post in Ambala is reserved for BC-B (Women). Out of the 20 wards, two are reserved for Scheduled Castes, one for Scheduled Castes (Women), one for BC-A, one for BC-A (Women), one for BC-B (Women), four for women, and ten are unreserved. 

The elections were conducted on May 10 across a total of 20 wards of the Ambala Municipal Corporation. In these 20 wards, a total of 1,98,224 voters exercised their franchise at 191 polling stations, including 1,02,654 male voters, 95,550 female voters, and 20 voters from other categories. According to the State Election Commission portal, Rewari recorded a voter turnout of 54.3 per cent.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Rewari Municipal Council Election:

Ward no.  Winning candidate Political party
1. Vishal Chaudhary BJP
2. Varkha Rani  BJP
3. Manish Anand BJP
4. Varinder Nath BJP
5. Rajesh Mehta BJP
6. Archana Chhibber BJP
7.  Monika Mal BJP
8. Gunjeet Kaur Congress
9. Shivani Aman Sood BJP
10. Gurvinder Singh BJP
11. Kavita Ashu Rani BJP
12. Kamal Kant Gupta BJP
13. Shobha Singh BJP
14. Poonam Devi Sharma Congress
15. Manoj Sharma IND
16.  Nikunj Kumar BJP
17. Gurpreet Singh Sahani BJP
18. Hitesh Jain BJP
19. Puneet Kavi Congress
20. Sapna Rani BJP

What happened in the Ambala Municipal Corporation 2020?

In the 2020 Ambala Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, while the Haryana Jan Chetna Party won seven seats. Congress secured three seats, and two Independent candidates were elected as corporators in the Municipal Corporation.

Also Read:  Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Mayoral candidate Akshita Saini wins

Also Read: Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana
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