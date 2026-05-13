Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Ambala:

Results for the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections have been declared, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering a dominant victory by winning 16 out of the 20 wards. The Congress secured three wards, while one ward was won by an Independent candidate.

The BJP emerged victorious in Ward Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, and 20. Congress candidates won Ward Numbers 8, 14, and 19, while an Independent candidate secured victory in Ward Number 15.

Party-wise tally

BJP: 16

Congress: 3

Independents: 1

BJP wins mayoral post

In the mayoral contest, BJP candidate Akshita Saini won the Ambala Mayor election by defeating Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur Saini by a margin of 21,358 votes. Akhsita Saini received 52,794 votes, while her rival Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur managed to get 31,436 votes.

The mayoral post in Ambala is reserved for BC-B (Women). Out of the 20 wards, two are reserved for Scheduled Castes, one for Scheduled Castes (Women), one for BC-A, one for BC-A (Women), one for BC-B (Women), four for women, and ten are unreserved.

The elections were conducted on May 10 across a total of 20 wards of the Ambala Municipal Corporation. In these 20 wards, a total of 1,98,224 voters exercised their franchise at 191 polling stations, including 1,02,654 male voters, 95,550 female voters, and 20 voters from other categories. According to the State Election Commission portal, Rewari recorded a voter turnout of 54.3 per cent.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Rewari Municipal Council Election:

Ward no. Winning candidate Political party 1. Vishal Chaudhary BJP 2. Varkha Rani BJP 3. Manish Anand BJP 4. Varinder Nath BJP 5. Rajesh Mehta BJP 6. Archana Chhibber BJP 7. Monika Mal BJP 8. Gunjeet Kaur Congress 9. Shivani Aman Sood BJP 10. Gurvinder Singh BJP 11. Kavita Ashu Rani BJP 12. Kamal Kant Gupta BJP 13. Shobha Singh BJP 14. Poonam Devi Sharma Congress 15. Manoj Sharma IND 16. Nikunj Kumar BJP 17. Gurpreet Singh Sahani BJP 18. Hitesh Jain BJP 19. Puneet Kavi Congress 20. Sapna Rani BJP

What happened in the Ambala Municipal Corporation 2020?

In the 2020 Ambala Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, while the Haryana Jan Chetna Party won seven seats. Congress secured three seats, and two Independent candidates were elected as corporators in the Municipal Corporation.

Also Read: Ambala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Mayoral candidate Akshita Saini wins

Also Read: Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners