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Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026: The polling for the Rewari Municipal Council Election was held on May 10 across all 32 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026
Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Rewari:

Results for the Rewari Municipal Council elections have been declared, with Independent candidates emerging as the biggest bloc by winning 19 out of the 32 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 12 wards, while the Congress managed to win just one ward.

The BJP registered victories in Ward Numbers 2, 4, 7, 11, 12, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 31. Independent candidates won Ward Numbers 1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 32. The Congress opened its account by winning Ward Number 3 in the Rewari civic polls.

Party-wise tally

  • BJP: 12
  • Independents: 19
  • Congress: 1

The elections were conducted on May 10 across a total of 32 wards of the Rewari Municipal Council. In these 32 wards, a total of 1,15,157 voters cast their votes at 108 polling stations, including 59,142 male, 56,011 female, and 4 other voters. According to the State Election Commission portal, Rewari recorded a voter turnout of 66.2 per cent.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Rewari Municipal Council Election:

Ward no.  Winning candidate Political party
1. Shilpi Sharma IND
2. Pooja BJP
3. Parveen Kumar Congress
4. Omprakash BJP
5. Poonam IND
6. Gopal Krishan IND
7. Chetram BJP
8. Poonam Satija IND
9. Sachin IND
10. Pawan Kumar IND
11. Sushma Alok Yadav BJP
12. Nikhil Yadav BJP
13. Santosh IND
14. Chandan Yadav IND
15. Rachna Rao IND
16. Mukesh Verma IND
17. Suchitra IND
18. Ranjana Bhardwaj IND
19. Nihal Singh BJP
20. Suman Rani IND
21. Santosh Yadav BJP
22. Devender Kumar Sharma BJP
23. Reena Gupta  BJP
24. Neeraj Kumar BJP
25. Satyanarain BJP
26. Itender Pal IND
27. Suman IND
28. Ramesh Kumar IND
29. Shri Bhagwan IND
30. Poonam IND
31. Pardeep Bhargava BJP
32. Manish Kumar  IND

What happened in the Rewari Municipal Council 2020?

In the 2020 Rewari Presidential election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Poonam Yadav won and was elected as the Municipal Committee President of Rewari.

Also Read: Rewari Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 12 wards, IND dominate with 19 seats 

Also Read: Sonipat Municipal Corporation election result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners

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Haryana Municipal Elections Local Body Polls Rewari
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