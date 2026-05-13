Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Rewari:

Results for the Rewari Municipal Council elections have been declared, with Independent candidates emerging as the biggest bloc by winning 19 out of the 32 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 12 wards, while the Congress managed to win just one ward.

The BJP registered victories in Ward Numbers 2, 4, 7, 11, 12, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 31. Independent candidates won Ward Numbers 1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 32. The Congress opened its account by winning Ward Number 3 in the Rewari civic polls.

Party-wise tally

BJP: 12

Independents: 19

Congress: 1

The elections were conducted on May 10 across a total of 32 wards of the Rewari Municipal Council. In these 32 wards, a total of 1,15,157 voters cast their votes at 108 polling stations, including 59,142 male, 56,011 female, and 4 other voters. According to the State Election Commission portal, Rewari recorded a voter turnout of 66.2 per cent.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Rewari Municipal Council Election:

Ward no. Winning candidate Political party 1. Shilpi Sharma IND 2. Pooja BJP 3. Parveen Kumar Congress 4. Omprakash BJP 5. Poonam IND 6. Gopal Krishan IND 7. Chetram BJP 8. Poonam Satija IND 9. Sachin IND 10. Pawan Kumar IND 11. Sushma Alok Yadav BJP 12. Nikhil Yadav BJP 13. Santosh IND 14. Chandan Yadav IND 15. Rachna Rao IND 16. Mukesh Verma IND 17. Suchitra IND 18. Ranjana Bhardwaj IND 19. Nihal Singh BJP 20. Suman Rani IND 21. Santosh Yadav BJP 22. Devender Kumar Sharma BJP 23. Reena Gupta BJP 24. Neeraj Kumar BJP 25. Satyanarain BJP 26. Itender Pal IND 27. Suman IND 28. Ramesh Kumar IND 29. Shri Bhagwan IND 30. Poonam IND 31. Pardeep Bhargava BJP 32. Manish Kumar IND

What happened in the Rewari Municipal Council 2020?

In the 2020 Rewari Presidential election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Poonam Yadav won and was elected as the Municipal Committee President of Rewari.

Also Read: Rewari Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 12 wards, IND dominate with 19 seats

Also Read: Sonipat Municipal Corporation election result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners