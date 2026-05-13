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Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE: Independent candidate Shilpi Sharma wins from Ward 1

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE: A total of 1,15,157 voters exercised their franchise at 108 polling stations, including 59,142 male voters, 56,011 female voters, and four voters from other categories.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
Rewari:

Counting of votes for the Rewari Municipal Council elections began on Wednesday (May 13). Polling for the civic elections was held on May 10 across 32 wards of the municipal council. According to the State Election Commission portal, Rewari recorded a voter turnout of 66.2 per cent.

The President's post in the Rewari Municipal Council is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (Women). Among the 32 wards, four are reserved for Scheduled Castes, two for Scheduled Castes (Women), two for BC-A, one for BC-A (Women), two for BC-B, two for BC-B (Women), six for women, and 13 are unreserved.

A total of 1,15,157 voters exercised their franchise at 108 polling stations, including 59,142 male voters, 56,011 female voters, and four voters from other categories.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Ambala Municipal Corporation election results.

 

Live updates :Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026

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  • 9:24 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rewari Municipal election results

    • Independent candidate Shilpi Sharma wins Ward No. 1
    • BJP candidate Pooja Vijay wins Ward No. 2
    • Congress candidate Praveen Chaudhary wins Ward No. 3
    • BJP candidate Omprakash Saini wins Ward No. 4
  • 9:22 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Independent candidate Shilpi Sharma wins from Ward 1

    Independent candidate Shilpi Sharma won the Ward 1 by defeating BJP candidate Sangeeta Lata. Sharma was polled 1525 votes, while Lata got 1145 votes.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vote counting begins

    Counting of votes for the Rewari Municipal Council elections began on Wednesday (May 13).

     

  • 7:56 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Contesting candidates

    Six candidates are in the fray for the Rewari Municipal Council President 

    • Vinita Pippal (BJP)
    • Neharika (INC)
    • Asha (IND)
    • Shakuntla Bhandoria (IND)
    • Meenu Dahinwal (IND)
    • Deepika Pawar (IND)

     

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in last elections?

    In the 2020 Rewari Presidential election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Poonam Yadav won and was elected as the Municipal Committee President of Rewari.

     

  • 7:45 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    66.2% voter turnout

    According to the State Election Commission portal, Rewari recorded a voter turnout of 66.2 per cent.

     

  • 7:31 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How many voters exercised their franchise?

    A total of 1,15,157 voters cast their votes at 108 polling stations, including 59,142 male, 56,011 female, and 4 other voters.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polling held on May 10

    Polling for the election of mayor and ward councillors in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, president and councillors in the Rewari municipal council, and for presidents and councillors in the municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak district, Dharuhera in Rewari district, and Uklana in Hisar district took place on May 10.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    President's post reserved for Women (SC)

    In the Rewari Municipal Council the President's post is reserved for Scheduled Castes (Women). 

     

  • 7:31 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    32 wards in Rewari Municipal Council

    In Rewari Municipal Council, elections was held in 32 wards. The wards include 4 for Scheduled Castes, 2 for Scheduled Castes (Women), 2 for BC-A, 1 for BC-A (Women), 2 for BC-B, 2 for BC-B (Women), 6 for Women, and 13 unreserved. 

  • 7:30 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting votes to begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes for the Rewari Municipal Council elections will begin at 8 am on Wednesday (May 13). 

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