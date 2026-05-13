Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE: Independent candidate Shilpi Sharma wins from Ward 1

Rewari:

Counting of votes for the Rewari Municipal Council elections began on Wednesday (May 13). Polling for the civic elections was held on May 10 across 32 wards of the municipal council. According to the State Election Commission portal, Rewari recorded a voter turnout of 66.2 per cent.

The President's post in the Rewari Municipal Council is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (Women). Among the 32 wards, four are reserved for Scheduled Castes, two for Scheduled Castes (Women), two for BC-A, one for BC-A (Women), two for BC-B, two for BC-B (Women), six for women, and 13 are unreserved.

A total of 1,15,157 voters exercised their franchise at 108 polling stations, including 59,142 male voters, 56,011 female voters, and four voters from other categories.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Ambala Municipal Corporation election results.