Panchkula Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of winners across all 20 wards

Panchkula:

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sham Lal Bansal won Panchkula Municipal Corporation election by a margin of 37,252 votes. He defeated Congress’ Sudha Bhardwaj in the key electoral battle. Bansal got 68,544 votes while Bhardwaj amassed 32,292 votes.

There are 20 wards in Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

Ward-wise winner list

Ward Winner Party 1 Paramjeet Kaur BJP 2 Paramjeet Kaur BJP 3 Suresh Kumar Verma BJP 4 Bharat Hiteshi BJP 5 6 Parth Gupta BJP 7 Jyoti Parsad BJP 8 Raj Kumar Jain BJP 9 Harendra Malik BJP 10 Shekhar BJP 11 Anuradha Puri BJP 12 Rakesh Kumar BJP 13 Deepak Garg BJP 14 Rakesh Goyal BJP 15 Priyanka BJP 16 Nirmala Devi BJP 17 Ashok Kumar Independent 18 Amandeep Kaur Congress 19 Manisha Rani BJP 20 Rohit Choudhary Independent

The mayoral election for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation witnessed a strong contest among major political parties, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) actively campaigning across the city. The parties focused their campaigns on local civic issues, including infrastructure, sanitation, water supply and other basic public services.

The BJP fielded Sham Lal Bansal as its candidate for the mayor’s post, while the Congress nominated Sudha Bhardwaj. The Aam Aadmi Party named Rajesh Kumar as its candidate and the INLD gave the ticket to Manoj Agarwal.

Polling for the municipal corporation elections was held on May 10. The State Election Commission had set up 204 polling booths within the municipal limits of Panchkula. According to official figures, voter turnout stood at 53.4 per cent across the 20 wards of the civic body.

What happened in 2020 polls

In the previous Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections held in 2020, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning nine seats. The Congress secured seven seats, while the Jannayak Janta Party won two seats. Two Independent candidates were also elected as corporators.

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