Haryana Municipal Election Results: BJP sweeps Ambala and Sonipat corporations, wins Rewari council

Chandigarh:

The BJP on Wednesay made a landslide victory in Haryana municipal elections and won most of the mayoral posts. Notably, BJP swept the mayoral polls in Ambala and Sonipat while4 the results for Panchkula is awaited. The ruling BJP's mayoral candidates mainatained a healthy lead over their rivals as the counting of votes started. In a significant development, the BJP won the Rewari council as well.

Counting of votes started at 8 am

The counting of votes started at 8 am amid tight security. Polling for the election of the mayor and ward councillors in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, for the president and councillors in the Rewari municipal council, and for the presidents and councillors in the Sampla, Dharuhera, and Uklana municipal committees were held on Sunday.

In Dharuhera, BJP's Satyanarayan, alias Ajay Jangra, won against Babu Lal, an Independent candidate, by 6,236 votes, while Congress ended up in third place, as per the result declared on Wednesday.

In Sampla, BJP's Praveen defeats Ankit by 687 votes

In Sampla, BJP's Praveen defeated Independent candidate Ankit by 687 votes. However, in Uklana, BJP candidate Nikita Goyal lost to Independent candidate Rima Soni by 2,806 votes.

Along with this, bypolls were also held for one ward each in the municipal councils and municipal committees of Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Taraori, Kanina and Sadhaura.

As per official trends, the BJP candidates maintained a healthy lead over their rivals in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations. For the Ambala mayor post, BJP's Akshita Saini was leading her Congress nominee rival, Kulwinder Kaur, while Sonia Rani, an Independent, was in third place.

BJP's Shyamlal Bansal was in the lead in Panchkula

In Panchkula, BJP's Shyamlal Bansal was in the lead over Congress's Sudha Bhardwaj for the mayor's post, while AAP's Rajesh Kumar was in third spot, as per the trends.

For the mayor's post in Sonipat, BJP senior leader Rajiv Jain was leading his nearest rival, Kamal Diwan of the Congress, whereas Anand Kumar of the INLD was trailing in third place.

The polling was held for 20 wards each in Ambala and Panchkula, and 22 wards in Sonipat. At present, the sitting mayors in three municipal corporations of Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat are from the BJP.

Also Read:

Rewari Municipal Council Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners