Haryana govt to introduce bill on illegal immigration in budget session

Haryana govt to introduce bill on illegal immigration

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state government will introduce a bill in the state assembly on illegal immigration. This bill is aimed at strictly curbing illegal immigration. Saini chaired a state-level review meeting in Panchkula, which was held with senior police officers to assess law and order in the state. The proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session, the CM said.

Reduction in crime rates

In the meeting, Haryana CM highlighted the reduced crime rate in the state. In particular, incidents of crime against women have decreased in 2024 compared to the previous year, and the state has made commendable progress in addressing cybercrime, the CM added.

The police officers have been instructed to take stringent action against criminals, and directed them to be sensitive towards the public. "A target has also been given to further the de-addiction campaign, with the goal of making 70 per cent of the villages drug-free by the end of 2025.

Besides, instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the illegal drug trade," CM said.

Modernisation of police force

The CM said the BJP government had committed to implementing schemes worth Rs 300 crore for the modernisation of the police force, as outlined in the party's election manifesto. The Police department has been directed to prepare a detailed proposal and submit it to the state government at the earliest, the statement said.

Saini said that police are continuously enhancing their infrastructure to effectively combat cybercrime, with the aim of completely curbing cyber fraud and apprehending cybercriminals.

The state government will soon unveil a policy to reward police personnel for their exceptional service. This policy will not only recognize and encourage good work but will also provide for strict action against any lapses in crime prevention, the CM said.

Haryana CM also presided over a pre-budget consultation meeting for the 2025-26 FY on January 2 in Gurugram. The meeting was held with stakeholders from industry and manufacturing sectors who shared their suggestions for the upcoming state budget. In the meeting, CM emphasised that Haryana will play a pivotal role to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from PTI)