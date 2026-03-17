Haryana Congress Working President Ram Kishan Gujjar resigns from party

New Delhi:

Haryana Congress Committee Working President Ram Kishan Gujjar has resigned from his position as well as his primary membership of the Congress. His resignation was submitted to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Gujjar, considered a prominent face in the Haryana unit, stated in his resignation letter that he wished to be relieved of all responsibilities within the party.

Speaking after his resignation, Gujjar alleged that there was a “deep conspiracy” to malign party leader Shaili Chaudhary. He strongly denied allegations of cross-voting against her during the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

“Shaili Chaudhary is a loyal worker. Attempts are being made to defame her deliberately,” Gujjar said, adding that his decision to resign was in protest against what he described as false propaganda and internal targeting.

Rajya Sabha election drama sparks controversy

The controversy stems from the dramatic Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16, 2026, in Haryana. The Congress had moved its MLAs to Himachal Pradesh to prevent alleged poaching attempts. Despite these measures, reports of cross-voting surfaced soon after polling. Chaudhary’s name reportedly appeared among those suspected of voting in favour of a BJP-backed candidate, further intensifying tensions within the party ranks.

Gujjar is widely seen as a close associate of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.