Haryana Assembly polls: JJP-ASP alliance declares 18 more candidates in third list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala

In preparation for the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance unveiled their third list of candidates on Wednesday. This latest list features 18 new candidates, with JJP fielding 15 and ASP nominating three.

The alliance has also decided to back former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala for the Rania assembly seat. Chautala, who previously served as an Independent MLA from Rania, recently departed from the BJP after being denied a ticket. Despite his departure, Chautala is expected to run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming elections.

Among the candidates announced by the JJP are:

Intzar Ali for Yamunanagar

Surya Pratap Singh Rathod for Thanesar

Kuldeep Madan for Indri

Raghunath Kashyap for Panipat Rural

Hawa Singh Khobda for Tohana

Ramesh Kumar for Ratia

Gurjant for Kalanwali

Krishan Gangwa for Adampur

Ravi Ahuja for Hisar

Jitender Balhara for Rohtak

Mhender Sudana for Kalanaur

Krishan Silana for Badli

Nasim Sonu Balmiki for Jhajjar

Ravinder Sehrawat for Hathin

Karamat Ali for Faridabad NIT

The ASP's candidates include:

Mandeep Topra for Radaur

Moti Yadav for Rewari

Nisha Balmiki for Faridabad

The alliance's strategic decision to field an ASP candidate from the Radaur seat underscores their collaborative approach in these elections.

The third list follows two previous announcements: the first, made on September 4, included 19 candidates, while the second, released on September 9, featured 12 candidates. The filing of nominations for the Haryana assembly elections closes tomorrow.

