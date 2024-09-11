Wednesday, September 11, 2024
     
Haryana Assembly polls: JJP-ASP alliance declares 18 more candidates in third list

Earlier on September 9, the two allies had released the second list of 12 party candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2024 14:12 IST
Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad
Image Source : PTI Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala

In preparation for the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance unveiled their third list of candidates on Wednesday. This latest list features 18 new candidates, with JJP fielding 15 and ASP nominating three.

The alliance has also decided to back former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala for the Rania assembly seat. Chautala, who previously served as an Independent MLA from Rania, recently departed from the BJP after being denied a ticket. Despite his departure, Chautala is expected to run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming elections.

Among the candidates announced by the JJP are:

  • Intzar Ali for Yamunanagar
  • Surya Pratap Singh Rathod for Thanesar
  • Kuldeep Madan for Indri
  • Raghunath Kashyap for Panipat Rural
  • Hawa Singh Khobda for Tohana
  • Ramesh Kumar for Ratia
  • Gurjant for Kalanwali
  • Krishan Gangwa for Adampur
  • Ravi Ahuja for Hisar
  • Jitender Balhara for Rohtak
  • Mhender Sudana for Kalanaur
  • Krishan Silana for Badli
  • Nasim Sonu Balmiki for Jhajjar
  • Ravinder Sehrawat for Hathin
  • Karamat Ali for Faridabad NIT

The ASP's candidates include:

  • Mandeep Topra for Radaur
  • Moti Yadav for Rewari
  • Nisha Balmiki for Faridabad

The alliance's strategic decision to field an ASP candidate from the Radaur seat underscores their collaborative approach in these elections.

The third list follows two previous announcements: the first, made on September 4, included 19 candidates, while the second, released on September 9, featured 12 candidates. The filing of nominations for the Haryana assembly elections closes tomorrow.

(Inputs from PTI)

