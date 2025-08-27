Gurugram STF foils attack on singer Rahul Fazilpuria, five shooters arrested after encounter Gurugram STF foiled the plot to attack Bollywood singer Rahul Fazilpuria and arrested five sharpshooters after an encounter.

Gurugram Police on Tuesday foiled a major conspiracy to kill Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria. In an encounter in Wazirpur, five shooters linked to foreign-based gangsters were arrested after a gunfight. Police said the assailants had come with the intention of killing Fazilpuria, who had earlier survived an attack on July 14 on Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

This comes after the murder of his close aide Rohit Shokeen, who was gunned down in Gurugram earlier this month.

Conspiracy to kill Rahul Fazilpuria

According to officials, the STF and Crime Branch had received inputs that gangsters Deepak Nandal and Rohit Sirdhania, operating from abroad, were conspiring to kill Fazilpuria.

On this information, all the officers of Gurugram STF and half a dozen crime units of Gurugram Police laid a trap in the Wazirpur area of ​​Gurugram-Pataudi Road. As soon as the numberless Innova was suspected and an attempt was made to stop it, the armed criminals sitting in the car started firing on the police. In retaliatory firing, four shooters sustained bullet injuries in their legs, while another was caught unhurt. All five were taken into custody.

Shooters belong to Rohit Sirdhania and Deepak Nandal

Police said the arrested men are sharpshooters of gangsters Rohit Sirdhania and Deepak Nandal, who are currently abroad. They have been identified as Vinod Pehalwan from Jhajjar, Padam alias Raja from Sonipat, Shubham alias Kala, Gautam alias Gogi, and Ashish alias Ashu. Four of them sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and have been admitted to Gurugram’s government hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable, while further investigation into the case is underway.