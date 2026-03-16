Gurugram: Father throws 3-year-old daughter from 23rd floor, then jumps himself, both die

New Delhi:

A tragic incident was reported from Gurugram where a man allegedly pushed his three-year-old daughter from the 23rd floor of a residential building and then jumped himself. Both of them died on the spot after falling down. The incident took place at Joyville Society in Sector 102. According to initial information, the man had taken his daughter to the terrace of the high-rise building. Both later fell. Soon after, residents informed the police and emergency services.

Investigation begins

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The bodies were taken to a civil hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.

CCTV footage under review

Following the incident, there was panic among residents of the society. Police are speaking with people living in the complex and reviewing CCTV footage from the premises to understand what happened.

So far, no note or clear evidence explaining the reason has been found. Authorities said the investigation is underway and more details will emerge after further inquiry.

(Report by Gohit Kaushik)