Gurugram: Car driving on wrong side fatally hits biker | Video surfaces

A biker lost his life after he was allegedly hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram. The accident occurred when 23-year-old Akshat Garg, was riding his bike with his friends on the Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II on Sunday. The video has surfaced now which was recorded on a GoPro action camera mounted on his friend's bike. The accused was arrested and was later released on bail.

The video shows Akshat, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi, riding his bike wearing a helmet and gloves. He was taking a slight turn when suddenly a Mahindra XUV 3XO driving on the opposite of the road appeared and crashed into him.

According to reports, despite a rapid ambulance response, he could not be saved.

"In this matter, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the accused has been arrested as per law," the Gurugram Police said.