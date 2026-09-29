Four arrested, 6 IAS officers found involved in ED raids across Haryana in Rs 645 crore IDFC First Bank fraud

A Rs 645 crore fraud involving Haryana government funds and accounts held at IDFC First Bank has been unearthed as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at 14 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, officials said on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged diversion of funds belonging to the state, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and other government entities.

The investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Haryana Police in February 2026. The FIR reportedly highlighted discrepancies in the balances of government accounts maintained by the Haryana Development and Panchayats Department with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

Jewellers part of elaborate fraud

According to the ED, searches were conducted at several jewellery firms and related entities, including Malik Jewellers, KLG Jewels, M.B. Gold Traders, Sham Jewellers and Sundar Jewellers, among others involved in the fraud.

The agency has alleged that an accused named Gaurav Kansal acted as an intermediary in transferring and layering the allegedly diverted government funds through various bank accounts.

During the investigation, the ED reportedly found that the alleged proceeds of crime were transferred to bank accounts linked to jewellers and were subsequently projected as legitimate business transactions.

The agency suspects that the transactions were structured to conceal the alleged source of the funds and project them as legitimate money.

IAS officers involved too?

According to the ED, the alleged proceeds of crime withdrawn from accounts belonging to various departments of the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration were routed through jewellers.

The agency has further alleged that a portion of the funds eventually reached IAS officers and other government employees allegedly linked to the IDFC First Bank scam.

Four arrested, Rs 211 crore assets attached

The CBI has already filed a third chargesheet before a special court in Panchkula in the case. Six IAS officers from the Haryana cadre and other government employees have been named as accused in the chargesheet.

The ED has so far arrested four accused persons in connection with the money laundering investigation.

The agency has also attached, seized or frozen assets worth around Rs 211 crore during the probe. A prosecution complaint against 14 accused persons has been filed before the special PMLA court in Panchkula.

The ED said the latest searches yielded further evidence allegedly linked to the money laundering operation. Documents and other materials recovered during the searches are being examined.

According to the agency, the material could provide further information on the alleged routing and layering of government funds and attempts to conceal their source and present them as legitimate transactions.

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