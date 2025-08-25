Foreign nationals in Gurugram carry out cleanliness drive to tackle sanitation issues In July, the Haryana Government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring cleanliness and efficient drainage systems in Gurugram, with a focus on safeguarding the interests of its citizens.

New Delhi:

Foreign nationals living in Gurugram organised a community-driven cleanliness campaign on Sunday, aimed at cleaning the city's roads and drains. The initiative, led by Lazar, a Serbian national, brought together volunteers from various countries, including France, Japan, and the United States, to address pressing sanitation issues in the area.

The call for civic responsibility

Lazar, the driving force behind the campaign, urged locals to take responsibility for keeping the area around their homes and businesses clean. “India is an amazing country, but its residents often overlook cleanliness outside their immediate surroundings,” Lazar remarked. He emphasised the importance of cleaning at least a two-meter stretch of land around one’s property to foster better hygiene and urban environment.

According to Lazar, the initiative began just ten days ago, following his participation in small clean-up drives in various parts of India, including Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, and Rishikesh. He expressed his belief that people need to shift their mindset when it comes to public spaces. "While Indians are among the cleanest people on the planet, there is a need to care for areas outside of individual homes and businesses," he said.

Volunteers share their concerns

French volunteer Matilda shared her admiration for India but lamented the state of cleanliness in some parts of Gurugram. ""India is amazing. I love this country. But it is very sad that sometimes there is a lot of garbage everywhere..," she said. Her statement echoed the sentiments of other volunteers, who were concerned about the lack of proper waste management and public cleanliness.

The drive focused on cleaning streets and unclogging drains around prominent locations, including the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station and several nearby residential sectors. Nearly 40 volunteers participated in the event, working alongside residents to clear debris and educate the public on the importance of maintaining clean shared spaces.

Municipal response and challenges

While the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) acknowledged the volunteers’ efforts, they pointed out the persistent challenges of waste management in the city. MCG Joint Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya praised the volunteers as “beacons of civic responsibility” and stressed the need for continued collaboration between citizens and the municipality.

Gurugram, despite being a thriving business hub, faces significant sanitation challenges. A recent report highlighted that door-to-door waste collection has decreased from 85% coverage last year to just 59%. Drain blockages, waste accumulation, and ineffective waste segregation remain persistent issues, especially during the monsoon season, leading to health hazards in the city.

The bigger picture: A shared responsibility

The cleanliness drive organised by foreign nationals brings attention to a crucial point: urban cleanliness is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a shared duty that transcends nationality. The initiative, though small, highlights the willingness of residents, regardless of their origin, to step up and contribute to their community.