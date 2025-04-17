Class 9 student dies by suicide in Faridabad for 'not getting a mobile phone' According to the police, the boy took this step as he was upset over not getting a mobile phone. The case is being investigated from multiple angles.

Faridabad:

A class 9 student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his house in Surya Vihar Colony in Faridabad district of Haryana, police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Nitin, was found on Tuesday evening hanging from a towel noose that had been tied to exercise equipment, according to the police.

Police said it is believed that he took this step as he was upset over not getting a mobile phone. They added that the case is being investigated from multiple angles.

According to police, Nitin, who studied at a government school in Delhi's Mithapur, was the eldest of three siblings. His father works as a labourer in a factory. Nitin's mother, who was the first to see him hanging, immediately rang her husband and informed him, police said.

No suicide note was found

After receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and took Nitin to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination, the police added.



Ranvir Singh, the SHO of Palla Police Station, said, "No suicide note was found from the spot".

"Police are investigating the reasons behind the suicide. We are also trying to find out whether he was upset over not getting a mobile phone or there is some other reason of suicide," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

