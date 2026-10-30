'Some rejoice when the nation faces difficulties, spread rumours on shortages': PM Modi targets Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Opposition of spreading rumours and creating panic in the country amid the ongoing war in Iran. Addressing an event in Banaskantha, Gujarat, he alleged that opposition leaders were using the situation to target his government rather than standing with the country during a difficult time.

The Prime Minister said that while people across the country were working towards making India a developed nation, some political groups were unhappy with the country's progress and wanted to see it in difficulty.

'They want to defame Modi': PM targets opposition

Referring to the tensions in the Gulf, Modi alleged that the Opposition was spreading misinformation about shortages of fertilisers and cooking gas to create panic among people.

"When the nation as one is facing uncertainties emerging due to tensions in the Gulf, they spread rumours about shortages of fertilisers and gas. They wanted to do this only to defame Modi," he said while addressing a public meeting in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

He further remarked that every youth, woman and daughter in the country was contributing towards the goal of building a developed India, but some people did not want to see the nation progress.

PM Modi assures farmers on fertiliser prices

The Prime Minister also addressed concerns over fertiliser prices, assuring farmers that his government had protected them from the impact of rising global prices.

Recalling his earlier assurance to the farming community, Modi said he had promised to stand by farmers during difficult times. "The tensions in the Gulf are still ongoing, but the government did not let the burden of increased fertiliser prices across the world fall on our farmers," he said.