'India must innovate at the scale of its infrastructure growth': Priti Adani at Adani University convocation

Ahmedabad :

Adani University held its third convocation ceremony in Ahmedabad on Saturday, awarding degrees to 374 students from the 2026 batch. Ten students were also honoured with medals for academic excellence, including five gold, three silver and two bronze medals. The ceremony was attended by Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as the chief guest. Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani University, presided over the event and highlighted the importance of innovation, research and collaboration between industry and academia in India's development journey.

Priti Adani stresses innovation and research for India's growth

Welcoming the chief guest, Dr Priti Adani praised Professor Rangarajan's distinguished contributions to mathematics, research and academic leadership. She said his experience and guidance would be valuable in Adani University's efforts to emerge as a leading research-oriented institution. Speaking about India's development priorities, she emphasised that the country must now focus on strengthening its innovation capabilities alongside its achievements in infrastructure development. "India has built infrastructure on a remarkable scale. Now, we must develop the capacity to innovate and create new ideas on the same scale," she said.

Dr Adani also underlined the need for stronger partnerships between industry and academic institutions. She said such collaborations should not be limited to industries dictating what universities should teach or research. Instead, exposure to real-world challenges should encourage both sectors to identify new questions and develop solutions that may not emerge when they work independently. She urged graduates to use their knowledge, skills and innovative thinking to develop technologies and solutions that can benefit even the most disadvantaged sections of society.

IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan discusses AI's opportunities and challenges

Addressing the graduating students, chief guest Professor Govindan Rangarajan spoke about the growing influence of artificial intelligence, its potential applications and the challenges associated with its expanding use. He said AI was opening up new possibilities in education and scientific research. The technology could help researchers tackle complex problems and accelerate the pace of scientific discoveries. However, he cautioned that the increasing use of AI was also raising important questions about truth, trust and human relationships.

"When images, videos and information can be created to look so realistic, how will we identify what is true? Technology is bringing us closer digitally, but are we moving further apart from each other at a human level? We must embrace the capabilities of artificial intelligence, but also seriously reflect on what we might lose in the process," he said.

Dhaval Pujara highlights Adani University's academic and research progress

Presenting the university's annual report, Registrar General Professor Dr Dhaval Pujara outlined its academic achievements, research activities and expanding engagement with industry partners. He acknowledged the contributions of faculty members, staff, students and industrial partners in the institution's growth. Pujara said Adani University was consistently working to strengthen its academic foundation, create a supportive environment for research and expand collaborations with industry and society. He added that the institution aimed to develop into a multidisciplinary centre for education and research that could make a meaningful contribution to India's development and nation-building efforts.

About Adani University

The University has been envisioned to focus on transdisciplinary research, knowledge creation and teaching-learning processes in the areas of Infrastructure, Energy, Technology, and Digital Healthcare. The University adopts an ecosystem approach to Higher Education within its campus, which includes not only the courses, disciplines, and research, but also skill development, professional development, teacher training, entrepreneurship development, innovation, product development, IPR creation, quality & certification, consultancy, and collaborative research through partnerships with Industry and Institutions across the world. Currently, the University offers Engineering, Technology and Business Management (undergraduate and post-graduate) programs (B. Tech, M. Tech, and MBA), flexible NEP-compliant integrated B. Tech + MBA and B.Tech. + M.Tech programs along with an interdisciplinary Doctoral Program (PhD) with 1800+ students. Adani University is the first University in the State of Gujarat to have undergone and certified with ISO 21001:2018 certification which is considered as Gold Standard for Management Systems in higher education.