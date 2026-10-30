'Modi kahin nahi jayega': PM Modi's rally in Banaskantha sees crowd chant over India's future

The chant of "Modi kahin nahi jayega" became one of the standout moments at a rally in Gujarat's Banaskantha, as the crowd repeatedly echoed the phrase after a series of statements delivered from the stage. The lines linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued leadership to a list of national goals, including making India a leading economy, achieving self-reliance and turning the country into a global manufacturing hub.

The exchange unfolded during Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat, which included the launch of development projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore. The initiatives span dairy and agriculture, urban transport, road infrastructure and rural development, with several projects aimed at strengthening the state's economy and improving public services.

'Modi kahin nahi jayega': What was said at the rally

The speaker from the stage listed a series of goals that India must achieve, repeating the phrase "Modi kahin nahi jayega" after each one. The audience responded by chanting the same words, turning the exchange into a call-and-response moment.

The statements included:

Until India becomes a leading global economy, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until India becomes self-reliant, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until India becomes the world's manufacturing hub, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until every poor family has a permanent home, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until poverty is eradicated from the country, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until women across villages become 'Lakhpati Didis', Modi will not go anywhere.

Until development reaches remote areas, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until the politics of dynastic rule comes to an end, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until the politics of appeasement ends, Modi will not go anywhere.

Until India becomes a developed nation, Modi will not go anywhere.

The speaker then called on every child in the country to say the slogan, prompting another round of chants from the crowd.

The repeated phrase, which translates to "Modi will not go anywhere", was used to underline the idea that the Prime Minister's work would continue until these stated goals were achieved.

Projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore launched in Gujarat

The rally was held as part of Modi's visit to Gujarat, during which development projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore were launched across several sectors.

A major focus was dairy and agriculture. The Banas Dairy Bio-CNG plants at Tharad and Radhanpur, designed to process cattle dung, are among the initiatives intended to create additional value from dairy waste. The visit also included the launch of the Banas Bio-CNG facilities, with planned processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day at Tharad and 100 metric tonnes per day at Radhanpur.

The Banas Dairy-linked initiatives also included a potato processing plant at Sanadar and an automated storage facility for ultra-high-temperature products at Palanpur. The projects are expected to support agricultural processing and dairy operations in the region.

In transport infrastructure, the Ahmedabad Metro network was extended through Phase 2A, connecting the airport, and Phase 2B, extending towards GIFT City. The projects cover stretches of more than 6 km and 3.3 km, respectively. The widening of State Highway 41 between Ahmedabad and Mehsana, from four lanes to eight lanes, was also among the major road projects.

Other initiatives included 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi centres, projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and the development of horticulture clusters. The initiatives are aimed at improving rural infrastructure, supporting farmers and expanding access to services.

The Prime Minister also flagged off new train services, including the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and the Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU service.

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