PM Modi accuses Opposition of 'abandoning its duty', blocking India's development at National Unity Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's unity and resilience had helped it withstand the impact of the global energy crisis, asserting that the country had not allowed its citizens to bear the brunt of the disruption. Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, he also accused the opposition of obstructing development and warned of forces allegedly attempting to divide the country.

Modi's remarks came as India marked National Unity Day on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Prime Minister witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, paid floral tributes to Patel at the Statue of Unity and addressed the gathering.

The celebrations also featured a special theatrical presentation titled 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', organised by the National School of Drama (NSD), with around 2,000 artists from 126 districts affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) participating in the performance.

'We did not allow the impact of this global energy crisis to hurt our citizens'

Highlighting the challenges faced by countries amid global conflicts and supply chain disruptions, Modi said India's unity had been its greatest strength in navigating the crisis.

"Wars have broken out among multiple nations across the world. The economies of large and powerful nations are struggling through immense difficulties," he said, pointing to growing resource shortages and disruptions in global supply chains.

The Prime Minister said the world had witnessed an energy crisis in recent months, with several countries imposing limits on diesel and petrol purchases. He added that India, given its large population and limited domestic petroleum production, was expected to face one of the most severe impacts.

However, Modi said India had managed to protect its citizens from the crisis.

"It is a testament to India's capability that we did not allow the impact of this global energy crisis to hurt our citizens," he said.

He described the unity and solidarity of Indians as the strength that would help the country overcome global challenges.

'This is not healthy opposition; this is sheer obstruction'

Modi accused the opposition of abandoning its responsibility and creating obstacles in the country's development, saying political frustration had turned into obstruction.

"It is our misfortune that, at this time, the opposition in the country has abandoned its duty and has transformed from an opposition party into an obstructionist party," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that opposition forces were attempting to undermine constitutional dignity and create divisions within the country.

"This is not healthy opposition; this is sheer obstruction," Modi said, adding that such conduct had become the opposition's core political approach.

He also alleged that forces were conspiring to divide the country and instigate conflict among its citizens.

"Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Which anti-India forces are supporting them? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies? We must recognise all these patterns. We must confront them unitedly," he said.

Modi says citizens stood with India amid attempts to spread instability

The Prime Minister said that while India was searching for solutions to external challenges, certain forces within the country were allegedly attempting to create instability by spreading misinformation.

"When the country was searching for solutions to external challenges, certain forces inside the country were busy trying to create instability by spreading lies and rumours," he said.

Modi said citizens had stood firmly with the nation during the difficult period, describing their solidarity as the foundation of India's courage.

"However, the citizens stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation. This is the greatest strength of this country, and it serves as the ultimate foundation for our courage," he said.

'50 crore Indians defeated poverty': Modi cites World Bank report

Modi also spoke about poverty reduction in India, contrasting the country's earlier situation with the progress he said had been made in recent years.

"Those who raised the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' grew wealthier themselves," he said, referring to the political slogan associated with poverty alleviation.

The Prime Minister cited a World Bank report released recently, saying it indicated that 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty in the 10 to 12 years before 2024.

He said the proportion of people living in extreme poverty had declined significantly.

"Where previously 27 out of 100 people, more than a quarter, were in the grip of extreme poverty, today this number has steadily reduced to less than three out of 100 people," Modi said.

'A republic keeps us accountable to the public'

Addressing the National Unity Day gathering, Modi said the occasion reflected the importance of unity and accountability in India's democratic system.

"A republic keeps us accountable to the public, and unity gives us the strength to move forward as a nation," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that Independence Day, Republic Day and National Unity Day were now celebrated as national festivals with enthusiasm.

He congratulated citizens on National Unity Day and paid his respects to Patel.

"On this occasion, I congratulate all fellow citizens on National Unity Day. I bow with reverence at the feet of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.

Modi recalls Patel's role in uniting more than 550 princely states

The Prime Minister said this year's National Unity Day programme was different from previous celebrations, as the gathering took place in the evening rather than the morning.

He said millions of citizens had participated in the 'Run for Unity' earlier in the day, taking a pledge of solidarity.

"There is pride in being a citizen of this great nation, and gratitude towards Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united more than 550 princely states after independence and bound this nation into a thread of unity with his iron resolve," Modi said.

Patel's birth anniversary is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day. Since 2014, October 31 has been celebrated as National Unity Day to honour his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

'Naxal Mukt Bharat' performance brings together 2,000 artists

A key highlight of this year's celebrations was the special theatrical presentation 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', organised by the National School of Drama.

The performance brought together around 2,000 artists from 126 districts across the country affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

Through a series of performances, the artists portrayed the ground realities and severe challenges faced by local communities in these regions. The presentation showcased their transformative journey towards peace, security and mainstream development.

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 400 crore

Earlier, Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone for and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 400 crore in Ekta Nagar.

The projects include a sewage and water treatment plant, facade lighting, the upgradation of Narmada Ghat, an IRCTC hotel, and the Rainforest, Unity and Eco Trail at Ekta Nagar, among others.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Gora-Bhandra Road Development, an integrated zero-waste smart solid waste management project, Khalwani Eco Tourism Development and the integrated development of the Cactus and Butterfly Garden.

The projects are aimed at developing infrastructure and enhancing tourism facilities in Ekta Nagar.

Modi also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on the occasion of the former Deputy Prime Minister's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from ANI)

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