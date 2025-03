Gujarat: Training plane crash-lands in Mehsana field, female pilot injured A female pilot was injured after a training aircraft crash-landed in an agricultural field in Mehsana, Gujarat.

A training aircraft crash-landed in an agricultural field in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Monday, leaving a female trainee pilot injured.

Locals rushed to the site and helped rescue the young pilot, who sustained injuries in the crash. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Visual from the spot

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident. Further details in the matter are awaited.