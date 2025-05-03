Beef weighing over 1,200 kg seized from Mumbai-bound train in Vadodara, FIR lodged The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Surat:

The Gujarat police have seized 1,283 kg of beef at Vadodara railway station which was being transported in the parcel van of a Mumbai-bound express train, an official said on Saturday. Authorities have registered a case against two individuals in connection with the seizure of meat from the Golden Temple Express, an official said on Saturday.

According to Saroj Kumari, Superintendent of Police (Western Railway), Vadodara, 16 parcels containing the meat were being transported from Amritsar, Punjab, and were seized on Wednesday evening. A First Information

Report (FIR) was filed on Friday after forensic analysis conducted by the Surat Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that the seized meat was beef.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts of mischief involving harm to animals.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Singh, the sender, and Jafar Shabir, the receiver of the consignment.

The Vadodara Railway Police said the seizure was made based on a tip-off about the transportation of banned meat. Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend the accused.