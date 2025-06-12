Air India plane crash: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport halts all flights till further notice The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations and immediate treatment of injured passengers in the wake of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad on a war footing.

Flight operations at Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) have come to a complete standstill following the Air India plane crash incident on Thursday. According to a statement from the airport spokesperson, all arrivals and departures have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

The suspension, implemented as a precautionary and safety-driven measure, aims to facilitate ongoing emergency protocols and investigations surrounding the crash. Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for the resumption of regular services, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, passengers scheduled to travel via SVPIA have also been advised to check with their respective airlines for updates and alternative arrangements.

"Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation," the spokesperson added.

Team rushed to spot for investigation

Notably, an Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Confirming the incident, Air India said that Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident on Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

