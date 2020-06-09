Noida containment zones cross 160-mark. Check full list

Image Source : AP Markings for keeping social distancing is seen on the floor as a man disinfects a shopping mall that reopened as lockdown relaxes.

Uttar Pradesh's Noida has been one of the metropolitans that have restricted any major surge in terms of coronavirus cases as till date there are 211 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 8 have succumbed to the novel virus. In total, Noida has seen 413 confirmed patients while close to 200 are cured.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has remained in the red zone in terms of coronavirus cases and currently has over 164 containment zones including Noida and Greater Noida regions.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO List of containment zones in Noida.

India on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases at 9,987, a Health Ministry data revealed. At least 331 corona patients died in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total fatalities to 7,466.

Now, India is the fifth most corona-affected country as it overtook Spain on Sunday, with its total corona cases at 2,66,598. It is behind the United Kingdom, which has a total of 2,88,834 cases.

Of the total cases, at least 1,29,917 are active whereas 1,29,215 persons have been cured, one patient migrated and discharged, and 7,466 fatalities recorded so far.

Maharashtra's corona cases stood at 88,528, which is more than 33.21 percent of the national tally, followed by Delhi with 29,942, Tamil Nadu with 33,229 and Gujarat with 20,545 cases.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 406,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

