Record single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases in India. Tally crosses 2.66 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People walk at the Marine Drive on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.66 lakh mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,66,598 including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 recovered and 7,466 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states having the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Maharashtra fatalities again shot past the 100-mark with 109 deaths, while the tally in Mumbai city crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday, health officials said.

The state on Monday recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 18 over Sunday's two-digit toll of 91, besides 2,553 new Covid-19 cases.

The state has recorded previous highs of three-digit tallies -- 103 deaths (June 2), 122 (June 3), 123 (June 4), 139 (June 5) and 120 (June 6) -- plummeting to 91 (June 7) -- and zooming up to 109 on Monday.

This comes to roughly one death every 13 minutes, and an average 106 new cases notched every hour, in the state.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past 14 days, with the previous single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

With 109 fatalities, the state's death toll has touched 3,169 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from Sunday's 85,975 to 88,528 on Monday.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 2031 2745 75 4851 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51 Assam 2107 665 4 2776 Bihar 2672 2499 31 5202 Chandigarh 39 273 5 317 Chhattisgarh 848 308 4 1160 Dadar Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22 Delhi 17712 11357 874 29943 Goa 263 67 0 330 Gujarat 5309 13956 1280 20545 Haryana 2681 2134 39 4854 Himachal Pradesh 189 227 5 421 Jammu and Kashmir 2916 1324 45 4285 Jharkhand 730 519 7 1256 Karnataka 3177 2519 64 5760 Kerala 1175 814 16 2005 Ladakh 50 52 1 103 Madhya Pradesh 2688 6536 414 9638 Maharashtra 44384 40975 3169 88528 Manipur 214 58 0 272 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36 Mizoram 41 1 0 42 Nagaland 115 8 0 123 Odisha 992 1993 9 2994 Puducherry 75 52 0 127 Punjab 482 2128 53 2663 Rajasthan 2513 8004 246 10763 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 Tamil Nadu 15416 17527 286 33229 Telengana 1803 1710 137 3650 Tripura 646 192 0 838 Uttarakhand 684 714 13 1411 Uttar Pradesh 4320 6344 283 10947 West Bengal 4743 3465 405 8613 Cases being reassigned to states 8803 8803 Total# 129917 129215 7466 266598

