Record single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases in India. Tally crosses 2.66 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.66 lakh mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,66,598 including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 recovered and 7,466 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states having the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Maharashtra fatalities again shot past the 100-mark with 109 deaths, while the tally in Mumbai city crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday, health officials said.
The state on Monday recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 18 over Sunday's two-digit toll of 91, besides 2,553 new Covid-19 cases.
The state has recorded previous highs of three-digit tallies -- 103 deaths (June 2), 122 (June 3), 123 (June 4), 139 (June 5) and 120 (June 6) -- plummeting to 91 (June 7) -- and zooming up to 109 on Monday.
This comes to roughly one death every 13 minutes, and an average 106 new cases notched every hour, in the state.
Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past 14 days, with the previous single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.
With 109 fatalities, the state's death toll has touched 3,169 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from Sunday's 85,975 to 88,528 on Monday.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|Andhra Pradesh
|2031
|2745
|75
|4851
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|1
|0
|51
|Assam
|2107
|665
|4
|2776
|Bihar
|2672
|2499
|31
|5202
|Chandigarh
|39
|273
|5
|317
|Chhattisgarh
|848
|308
|4
|1160
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|20
|2
|0
|22
|Delhi
|17712
|11357
|874
|29943
|Goa
|263
|67
|0
|330
|Gujarat
|5309
|13956
|1280
|20545
|Haryana
|2681
|2134
|39
|4854
|Himachal Pradesh
|189
|227
|5
|421
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2916
|1324
|45
|4285
|Jharkhand
|730
|519
|7
|1256
|Karnataka
|3177
|2519
|64
|5760
|Kerala
|1175
|814
|16
|2005
|Ladakh
|50
|52
|1
|103
|Madhya Pradesh
|2688
|6536
|414
|9638
|Maharashtra
|44384
|40975
|3169
|88528
|Manipur
|214
|58
|0
|272
|Meghalaya
|22
|13
|1
|36
|Mizoram
|41
|1
|0
|42
|Nagaland
|115
|8
|0
|123
|Odisha
|992
|1993
|9
|2994
|Puducherry
|75
|52
|0
|127
|Punjab
|482
|2128
|53
|2663
|Rajasthan
|2513
|8004
|246
|10763
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Tamil Nadu
|15416
|17527
|286
|33229
|Telengana
|1803
|1710
|137
|3650
|Tripura
|646
|192
|0
|838
|Uttarakhand
|684
|714
|13
|1411
|Uttar Pradesh
|4320
|6344
|283
|10947
|West Bengal
|4743
|3465
|405
|8613
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8803
|8803
|Total#
|129917
|129215
|7466
|266598