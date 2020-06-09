Tuesday, June 09, 2020
     
  4. Record single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases in India. Tally crosses 2.66 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2020 9:35 IST
Marine Drive, Arabian Sea, Mumbai
Image Source : AP

People walk at the Marine Drive on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.66 lakh mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,66,598 including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 recovered and 7,466 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states having the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Maharashtra fatalities again shot past the 100-mark with 109 deaths, while the tally in Mumbai city crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday, health officials said.

The state on Monday recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 18 over Sunday's two-digit toll of 91, besides 2,553 new Covid-19 cases.

The state has recorded previous highs of three-digit tallies -- 103 deaths (June 2), 122 (June 3), 123 (June 4), 139 (June 5) and 120 (June 6) -- plummeting to 91 (June 7) -- and zooming up to 109 on Monday.

This comes to roughly one death every 13 minutes, and an average 106 new cases notched every hour, in the state.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past 14 days, with the previous single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

With 109 fatalities, the state's death toll has touched 3,169 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from Sunday's 85,975 to 88,528 on Monday.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33
Andhra Pradesh 2031 2745 75 4851
Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51
Assam 2107 665 4 2776
Bihar 2672 2499 31 5202
Chandigarh 39 273 5 317
Chhattisgarh 848 308 4 1160
Dadar Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22
Delhi 17712 11357 874 29943
Goa 263 67 0 330
Gujarat 5309 13956 1280 20545
Haryana 2681 2134 39 4854
Himachal Pradesh 189 227 5 421
Jammu and Kashmir 2916 1324 45 4285
Jharkhand 730 519 7 1256
Karnataka 3177 2519 64 5760
Kerala 1175 814 16 2005
Ladakh 50 52 1 103
Madhya Pradesh 2688 6536 414 9638
Maharashtra 44384 40975 3169 88528
Manipur 214 58 0 272
Meghalaya 22 13 1 36
Mizoram 41 1 0 42
Nagaland 115 8 0 123
Odisha 992 1993 9 2994
Puducherry 75 52 0 127
Punjab 482 2128 53 2663
Rajasthan 2513 8004 246 10763
Sikkim 7 0 0 7
Tamil Nadu 15416 17527 286 33229
Telengana 1803 1710 137 3650
Tripura 646 192 0 838
Uttarakhand 684 714 13 1411
Uttar Pradesh 4320 6344 283 10947
West Bengal 4743 3465 405 8613
Cases being reassigned to states 8803     8803
Total# 129917 129215 7466 266598

