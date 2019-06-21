Know why Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project is so important for Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao will inaugurate Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project on Friday (June 21). Kaleshwaram irrigation project is world's largest multi-stage multi purpose lift irrigation scheme that is bound to benefit the state.
The inauguration will take place today and along with Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy have also been invited to the ceremony.
Here is what you need to know about the Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project:
- The irrigation project will support croip cultivation on 45 lakh acres of land
- Kaleshwaram irrigation project will also provide drinking water to citizens
- The project will be significant in providing drinking water to 1 crore population of greater Hyderabad.
- 16 TMC water from Kaleshwaram project will be reserved for industrial usage
- 169 TMC water will be used for agriculture
- Storage capacity of the reservoir of Kaleshwaram project is 141 TMC