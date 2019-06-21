Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Know why Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project is so important for Telangana

Know why Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project is so important for Telangana

Kaleshwaram project is world's largest multi-purpose lift irrigation project 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 9:35 IST
Kaleshwaram project
Image Source : TWITTER/@TRSPARTYONLINE

Kaleshwaram project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao will inaugurate Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project on Friday (June 21).  Kaleshwaram irrigation project is world's largest multi-stage multi purpose lift irrigation scheme that is bound to benefit the state. 

The inauguration will take place today and along with Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy have also been invited to the ceremony.

Here is what you need to know about the Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project:

 

  •  The irrigation project will support croip cultivation on 45 lakh acres of land 
  •  Kaleshwaram irrigation project will also provide drinking water to citizens
  • The project will be significant in providing drinking water to 1 crore population of greater Hyderabad.
  • 16 TMC water from Kaleshwaram project will be reserved for industrial usage
  • 169 TMC water will be used for agriculture
  • Storage capacity of the reservoir of Kaleshwaram project is 141 TMC

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  