Know why Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project is so important for Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao will inaugurate Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project on Friday (June 21). Kaleshwaram irrigation project is world's largest multi-stage multi purpose lift irrigation scheme that is bound to benefit the state.

The inauguration will take place today and along with Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy have also been invited to the ceremony.

Here is what you need to know about the Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project: