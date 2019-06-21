End to Greater Hyderabad's water crisis in sight as KCR inaugurates Rs 80,000 crore Kaleshwaram project

The famed Char Minar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad citizens can breathe a sigh of relief as their water woes may soon be at an end. Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao inaugurated Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project.

Although Kaleshwaram project is aimed at providing water for irrigation, 16 TMC water will be supplied to Hyderabad and Greater Hyderabad.

1 TMC of water roughly equals 3 billion litres of water.

Kaleshwaram is the world's largest multi-stage, multi-purpose lift irrigation project. 169 TMC water from the project will be used for irrigation. This is expected to cover irrigation needs of 45 lakh acres of land for two crop seasons in a year.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasion when the Medigadda barrage of the project was opened.

Telangana CM KC Rao with Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan.

Rao and his wife participated in 'Jala Sankalpa Mahotsava Yagam' at the Medigadda barrage earlier.

The scheme would provide irrigation facility to 45 lakh acres for two crops, according to the state government, which said that it would also provide water to the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply project.

