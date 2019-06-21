KCR to inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project today; It will serve as lifeline for Telangana agriculture

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will formally inaugurate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on Friday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also be present.

Officials say the Rs 80,000 crore Kaleshwaram project is a major step towards the goal of "Bangaru Telangana" (golden Telangana) set by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government by bringing one crore acre area under irrigation.

The project will be inaugurated with three Chief Ministers and the Governor participating in a series of programmes at the project site in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district near the borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

KCR invites Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, has invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the state extended full cooperation for the construction of the project. The two states in 2016 signed agreements to solve inter-state disputes, paving the way for the mega project.

Inviting new Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the event is also significant as both the Telugu states have resolved to amicably solve their disputes over sharing of waters of Godavari and Krishna rivers.

KCR has also invited top officials of the banks which provided loans for the project. "We have not received even a single rupee from the Centre. The project is self-funded and also with loans raised from a consortium of 20 commercial banks," he said.

Foundation stone laid in 2016

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 and it is claimed to be the world's biggest project of its kind completed in the shortest time. The construction of barrages and pump houses have been completed while the construction of the reservoirs is on at a brisk pace.

The government is making preparations to lift two TMC of Godavari water per day from the Medigadda barrage, beginning July end.

Under the project, claimed to be an engineering marvel, water from Godavari will be lifted to the Medigadda barrage, at about 100 metre from the sea level, and from there the water will be further lifted in six stages and supplied to Kondapochamma Sagar, which is at a height of 618 metre. In other words, the water from Godavari will be lifted at about half a kliometre height, said an official note.

The project comprises 1,832 km water supply route, 1,531 km gravity canal, 203 km tunnel routes, 20 lifts, 19 pump houses and 19 reservoirs with storage capacity of 141 TMCs. It requires nearly 4,992 MW of electricity to pump 2 TMC of water every day in the first phase. The requirement will go up to 7,152 MW for lifting 3 TMC from next year.

Leading infra company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has completed the electro-mechanical works for the project. For pump houses, 120 machines (each machine consists of one pump and a motor) are being installed and out of these, MEIL alone is installing 105 machines.

MEIL is also constructing 17 pump houses. As part of Link 1 in the first phase, Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla pump houses are being partially readied for pumping water. The world's biggest underground pump house is also ready to pump 2 TMCs of water per day.

World's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project

It billed as the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project -- across the Goadavari river in Telangana.

Termed as the biggest achievement by India's youngest state, the project has been designed to irrigate 45 lakh acres of land for two crops in a year besides meeting drinking water requirement of 70 per cent of the state.

#KaleshwaramProject - World's largest lift irrigation project will be dedicated to the nation today. pic.twitter.com/E8HLrPz7si — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 21, 2019

WATCH VIDEO: Kaleshwaram - world's largest lift irrigation project

(With inputs from IANS)