Fact Check: No, Pakistan didn't hit Srinagar airbase, Brigade HQ or shot down fighter jet Rafale

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India has finally responded with a decisive strike against Pakistan. In an early morning operation, Indian forces launched missile attacks on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reportedly eliminating a significant number of terrorists. In the wake of this setback, Pakistan has resorted to spreading misinformation in an attempt to salvage its image. To mislead its own citizens, Pakistan is falsely claiming to have retaliated against India. It has also circulated baseless claims involving India's Rafale jets, Srinagar Airport, and a Brigade Headquarters.

What false claims is Pakistan spreading?

Following the devastating missile strikes by the Indian armed forces, Pakistan appears to be in a state of panic and is resorting to misinformation. Pakistani social media users have made three major false claims. First, they are alleging that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters. Second, they claim that the Pakistani Air Force has shot down a Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Air Force. Third, they are spreading the rumour that the Srinagar Airbase was targeted by the Pakistani Air Force.

Pakistan's lies exposed

The lies being spread by Pakistan have been thoroughly debunked. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified on social media that the claim stating "Pakistan has destroyed the Indian Brigade Headquarters" is completely fake. Additionally, several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are circulating an old video, falsely alleging that the Pakistani Air Force attacked the Srinagar Airbase. In reality, the video is neither recent nor from India — it actually depicts communal violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, from 2024.

No Rafale aircraft was shot down

The claim that a Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Air Force was shot down by Pakistan is also entirely baseless. There has been no official confirmation from the Indian government or military regarding such an incident. Earlier, Pakistani social media accounts even falsely claimed that Pakistani forces had captured Indian soldiers, a claim that was later dismissed by Pakistan's own Defence Minister, who publicly backtracked.